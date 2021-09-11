California pediatric hospitalizations surge as Newsom boasts about handling of pandemic

California's recall on Tuesday will be the biggest election since Joe Biden became president, and its results may hint at the political trajectory of the country.In a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-to-1, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is seen as having the upper hand in his bid to fend off the GOP-fueled recall. Republican talk show host Larry Elder is the leading Republican replacement. But California's recalls are like no other elections. Voters have to decide whether to recall the officeholder — in this case, Newsom — and then answer a second ballot question over who should be the...

POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO