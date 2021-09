Move over Inside Out, you’re not the only masterful manifestation of our emotions in town. The Life is Strange franchise continues to grow, and thanks to Deck Nine Games, we get the latest entry with Life is Strange: True Colors. After making a prequel story with Life is Strange: Before the Storm, Deck Nine really gets a chance to spread their wings with an all new original story, further showing that the beloved series remains in capable hands. While this is a narrative heavy title, we’ll do our best to avoid spoilers.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO