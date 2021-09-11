CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Procter & Gamble Brings Relief to Residents Affected by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana With P&G Products and Tide Loads of Hope Laundry Services

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210911005008/en/. WHO: Families, individuals and first responders in need of personal care items, cleaning products or laundry services in the wake of Hurricane Ida in Louisiana. WHAT:...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
lafourchegazette.com

Tide Loads of Hope Mobile Laundry Units set up at Galliano Walmart

The Tide Loads of Hope Mobile Laundry Units are offering free laundry service to south Lafourche residents after Hurricane Ida. Beginning today, the team is collecting at the Galliano Walmart Supercenter from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. each day. Locals can wash for free until daily capacity has been reached. The team is also distributing personal care kits and cleaning supplies in the affected areas.
CARS
StreetInsider.com

Ecoark (ZEST) to Spin-Off of its Trend Discovery Subsidiary into a New Independent, Publicly Traded Company

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (“Ecoark” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ZEST), today announced its plan to spin-off its subsidiary, Trend Discovery Holdings LLC, and its subsidiaries (“Trend”) into a new independent publicly traded company through a pro rata distribution of Trend’s common stock to Ecoark’s shareholders.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Olympic Steel (ZEUS) Sells Detroit Assets and Operations for $58.4M

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Olympic Steel, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZEUS), a leading national metals service center, today announced the sale of substantially all of the Company’s Detroit assets and operations to Venture Steel Inc. The sale price, which exceeded the book value of the net assets sold, was $58.4 million in cash, subject to a future working capital adjustment, which is expected to increase the final sale price.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy