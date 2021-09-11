CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Life is Strange True Colors Found Dog! Achievement Guide

noobfeed.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen entering Steph's shop you'll notice a guy who seems really sad. His dog is missing and you can help him locate his lost doggo quite easily, and earn an achievement as well. Here's how to find Chrissy. The good news, you don't have to look for Chrissy. Chrissy has...

www.noobfeed.com

