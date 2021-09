We’ve got all your Big Brother spoilers since Thursday’s BB23 live show ended and the Cookout, the last six Houseguests, have been busy inside the house making moves as they finally have to turn on each other. Find out who won HOH, which two HGs hit the Block, and what this weekend’s Veto comp results tell us for the next eviction. Read on for all the latest BB23 spoilers!

TV SHOWS ・ 5 DAYS AGO