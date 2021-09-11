CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

Merkel making last visit to Warsaw as Germany's chancellor

WBAL Radio
 7 days ago

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Saturday that she found it unacceptable that refugees were being used to apply pressure to Poland and other European Union members on the border with Belarus. Speaking at a news conference during what she said she expected to be her last...

www.wbal.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Southern EU leaders vow to meet Paris climate targets

Southern EU leaders on Friday pledged their adherence to the climate targets of the Paris 2015 agreement in an Athens summit that also tackled migration and regional security challenges. The one-day gathering, with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen attending a separate meeting on climate change and its effects on the Mediterranean, also focused on security challenges including migration and the Afghan crisis.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Merkel party learns to campaign again as election looms

With Germany's Christian Democrats (CDU) trailing in the polls ahead of an election next week, grassroots party members are resorting to an activity that had almost become redundant under Angela Merkel: campaigning. On a medieval square in the northern city of Bremen, CDU leader and conservative chancellor candidate Armin Laschet takes the stage at a campaign rally to the rousing sounds of "Eye of the Tiger" from Rocky III. With the CDU and the CSU, its Bavarian sister party, staring down the barrel of possibly their worst election result in post-war Germany on September 26, Laschet needs all the pumped-up motivation he can get. The centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) are currently leading in the polls, with the conservatives in a position they have become unaccustomed to after 16 years of Merkel: second place.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mateusz Morawiecki
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Andrzej Duda
Person
Angela Merkel
AFP

End of 'Merkron': EU's power couple prepares to bow out

French President Emmanuel Macron hosted Angela Merkel in Paris on Thursday for the last time before the German chancellor stands down, spelling the end of a partnership at the heart of the European Union for the last four years. Merkel is to relinquish power after German elections on September 26, bringing an end to her 16 years in office that has seen her work with four different French leaders starting with Jacques Chirac. Macron, 24 years her junior, has never hidden his admiration for Merkel's longevity, but his sometimes abrasive style and pro-European activism has contrasted with the more cautious approach of his German partner. In 2019, during a rough patch in ties, Merkel admitted the pair "wrestle with each other" and had "differences in mentality", leading Macron to declare that he believed in "productive confrontation".
EUROPE
AFP

'No way out' for Lukashenko: Belarus opposition chief

There is "no way out" for Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko over a year after disputed elections, the exiled opposition leader said on Friday, urging France to use its ties with Russia to increase pressure on the authoritarian leader. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who along with much of the international community believes she was the true winner of last summer's polls, told Agence France-Presse in an interview that world powers and the Belarusian people had to keep pressing the regime for free and fair elections. She expressed satisfaction with her visit to France this week that ends on Saturday, saying there was "no disappointment" that there had been no meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron to follow a first meeting in Lithuania last year. Tikhanovskaya, who met French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian earlier this week, said France and other powers should act as mediators to agree new elections that she said would sweep Lukashenko from power.
POLITICS
Brookings Institution

After 16 years of Angela Merkel, what’s next for Germany?

Angela Merkel has been Germany’s chancellor through a series of massive crises. Ahead of the September 26 elections, Constanze Stelzenmüller explains that the question of how Germany’s next leader will shape the country’s role as an anchor of Europe will have far-reaching consequences in a future in which crises are the new normal.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Poland's, Lithuania's PMs discuss higher security, migration

The prime ministers of Poland and Lithuania said on Friday that tighter security at their borders with Belarus was the best way of easing pressure from migrant inflows there, as they expect the “hybrid attack” from Belarus to intensify.Poland's Mateusz Morawiecki and Lithuania's Ingrida Simonyte also said that stepping up bilateral cooperation in business, infrastructure and other sectors would help to act as a bulwark against hostile pressure mounting on the European Union s eastern border. They signed a declaration of wide cooperation.Morawiecki and Simonyte, as well as their government members, discussed ways of preventing illegal migration and enhancing...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Warsaw#Ap#Eu#Russian#Iraqis#Afghans#Syrians#Africans#Polish#Solidarity#Poles
The Independent

Campaigners press for next German leader to act on climate

Environmental campaigners pressed Friday for Germany's next chancellor to take strong action against climate change, including by bringing forward the country's coal phase-out and banning new gasoline vehicles from 2025.With 9 days to go before the German election, Greenpeace activists unfurled a three-story banner on Berlin s main train station designed as a vacancy ad seeking a new “climate chancellor.”Outgoing German leader Angela Merkel was herself at times known as the “climate chancellor,” but has come under criticism from campaigners for shying away from measures that might hurt powerful interest groups such as Germany's auto industry.The Greenpeace ad also...
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

As Merkel Exits, These Are the Top Issues Facing Germany

When Chancellor Angela Merkel steps down after 16 years in power, Germany’s status in Europe and the world will be on the line. She put her stamp on global politics defending moderation and liberal values, and as the indispensable leader of an often fractious European Union. Germany’s parliamentary system makes it easier for smaller parties to win blocs of seats, so the path to victory for her successor likely lies in rounds of horse-trading to form a messy three-way coalition government. That process could last for months after the Sept. 26 vote, the most unpredictable in decades.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Belarus opposition leader urges 'decisive action' from France

Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya on Wednesday urged "decisive action" from France to solve her country's political crisis, calling for Western nations to stand firm against its authoritarian president, Alexander Lukashenko. Over a year after a disputed vote that sparked unprecedented protests and was derided by the West as rigged, Tikhanovskaya said sanctions and an international push for new elections were needed. "Belarusians need new energy and fuel to go forward," she told reporters in Paris during a four-day visit to drum up support. She called on French President Emmanuel Macron to take "decisive action in solving the Belarusian crisis".
PROTESTS
AFP

Three lives transformed by Merkel's decisions

In her 16 years in power, Chancellor Angela Merkel took a leading role not only in charting Germany's course but influencing the path taken by Europe too. Here are the stories of three people whose lives were upended by three of Merkel's most significant policy decisions:
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
World War II
Country
Russia
AFP

What do red socks have to do with Germany's election?

A curious trend swept Germany in 1994 -- red socks began appearing in windows and on posters. Twenty-seven years on, the sartorial gimmick is once again making headlines in Europe's biggest economy. The peculiar scene has less to do with fashionistas than politicians. Then, as now, the red socks were a campaign strategy deployed by Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU party as a warning to voters lurching to the left in upcoming elections. "Return of the red socks", "red socks campaign 2.0", German media has blasted in recent days, harking back to a campaign strategy inspired by the derisory term in the former East Germany for particularly unpleasant communist party members. The CDU used it in 1994 to warn against letting the far-left PDS into parliament.
ELECTIONS
AFP

'One of us': Merkel hometown a refuge from wild world

There's a place just 90 minutes' drive from Berlin where Angela Merkel can escape the crucible of her office, see the people who've known her longest and let her hair down. - 'Tenacity' -  Merkel frequently flees the pressure cooker of Berlin for Templin, just 80 kilometres (50 miles) to the north, at the weekends with her chemist husband Joachim Sauer.
EUROPE
The Independent

Macron, Merkel to meet in Paris on world's crises, EU issues

French President Emmanuel Macron will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Paris later Thursday to discuss international crises and European issues, days before elections that will determine who succeeds her after 16 years in office. Macron’s office said topics will include the diplomatic and humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, the situation in Mali and European Union affairs. Macron and Merkel will make a joint statement before their one-to-one meeting, that will be followed by a working dinner at the presidential palace, the Elysee said.The meeting comes after French authorities announced overnight the death of the leader of the Islamic...
POLITICS
hot96.com

A reluctant feminist: Germany’s Merkel still inspires many women

BERLIN/COLOGNE, Germany (Reuters) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel has become a feminist icon after 16 years in power even though the world’s most powerful woman has only belatedly accepted that label as she prepares to step down, and conceded that gender equality is still a long way off. “She is...
SOCIETY
Marietta Daily Journal

Germany's Merkel says she is leaving office with a clear conscience

COLOGNE, Germany — German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday she would leave office after September's elections with a clear conscience, in an event that saw her reflect on personal matters alongside social and philosophical issues. "I think I have done my bit, and anyone who hasn't understood it now...
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy