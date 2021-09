Can this year just stop already? It's a thought ricocheting around the world as we cope with Covid-19, quarantine, wildfires and hurricanes. Rosh Hashanah, which marks the Jewish New Year, begins Monday night. Even if you're not Jewish, it's a way to immerse yourself in parts of these rituals of renewal. Maybe God knows we all need a little renewal now.

FESTIVAL ・ 11 DAYS AGO