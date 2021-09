Wolves will have striker Raul Jimenez available for their match at Watford after the club came to an agreement with the Mexican football federation.On Friday lunchtime it looked as though a number of Premier League clubs would be without their Brazilian players this weekend due to the ongoing row over their refusal to release them for international duty.The Brazilian federation asked FIFA to enforce rules preventing players from playing for five days if they failed to report for international duty, with Mexico also asking for the same regulations.Jimenez was not permitted by Wolves to represent his country during the break,...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO