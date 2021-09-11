UCLA’s Jaylen Clark Becomes First NCAA Athlete to Debut Own Crypto

The Golden Bear’s guard has announced the release of his own cryptocurrency called $JROCK. Jaylen Clark, a guard for the UCLA men’s basketball team, announced via YouTube that he has created his own cryptocurrency. Clark is reportedly the first college athlete in the United States to debut their own personal coin. The crypto, named $JROCK, will be marketed to Clark’s thousands of followers on social media. Despite not being a star on the team, Clark has contributed to the program massively by filming his life behind the scenes as a D1 college athlete. Clark now wants to leverage his following to make his mark on the cryptocurrency world.