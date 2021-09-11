CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UCLA’s Jaylen Clark Becomes First NCAA Athlete to Debut Own Crypto

 6 days ago

The Golden Bear’s guard has announced the release of his own cryptocurrency called $JROCK. Jaylen Clark, a guard for the UCLA men’s basketball team, announced via YouTube that he has created his own cryptocurrency. Clark is reportedly the first college athlete in the United States to debut their own personal coin. The crypto, named $JROCK, will be marketed to Clark’s thousands of followers on social media. Despite not being a star on the team, Clark has contributed to the program massively by filming his life behind the scenes as a D1 college athlete. Clark now wants to leverage his following to make his mark on the cryptocurrency world.

ESPN

UCLA basketball sub Jaylen Clark to have his own cryptocurrency

Jaylen Clark, a UCLA basketball reserve, will be the first collegiate athlete to have his own cryptocurrency, he announced on his YouTube page Thursday. Clark, who averaged 2.5 points per game last season for a UCLA squad that lost to Gonzaga in the Final Four, said he worked with Rally, a personal cryptocurrency company, to create $JROCK. He said he'll market $JROCK to his more than 22,000 YouTube subscribers and 59,000 Instagram followers.
Bleacher Report

UCLA's Jaylen Clark Announces He's Creating His Own Cryptocurrency Called $JROCK

UCLA basketball guard Jaylen Clark announced Thursday that he will be the first college athlete ever to launch their own cryptocurrency. According to Ben Bolch of the Los Angeles Times, the cryptocurrency is called $JROCK and it will be available on the crypto website Rally. Bolch noted that those who...
