Madagascar Time Unveils Own Crypto to Help Fund Global Charities
Startup Madagascar Time Limited has launched a cryptocurrency to help fund global clarity work. Madagascar Time Limited, a newly launched startup, has announced the launch of a new for-charity cryptocurrency. $TIME was created to help fight climate change and poverty on a global scale. The team at Madagascar is comprised of co-founders Raymond Mullens, Armand Iancu, Ryan Bishop, and Corey Blanchette. Along with a squad of volunteers and interns around the globe, they are putting crypto to good use and to affect positive change.cryptocoingossip.com
Comments / 0