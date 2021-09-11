CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Loot Creator’s Experimental Ethereum Pet ‘Dies’ Shortly After Launch

 6 days ago

A virtual on-chain pet died moments after its birth when speculators on Crypto Twitter spammed it with care, only to discover that its smart contract was riddled with bugs. The botched launch of the project, WAGMIGOTCHI, shows how its creator, Dom Hofmann, the creator of runaway NFT hits Loot and Blitmap, is so popular that people will ape into his experiments to avoid missing out on the next big thing—even if doesn’t quite work yet.

