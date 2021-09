Editor's note: We asked the journalists at the Opelika-Auburn News, who were between the ages of 1 and 33 on 9/11, for their memories of that day. On Sept. 11, 2001, I wasn’t even 2 years old. My mom worked at the Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, and she just dropped my brother off at school. It was just an average day. Every morning, my mom would leave the TV on and have the news playing in the background. As soon as she dropped my brother off for fourth grade, she saw the plane hit the tower. Luckily, she wasn’t working on base at the time and was doing things remotely.

