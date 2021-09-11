5 International Schools Show Educational Design is Smarter Than Ever
An international tour of schools, from kindergartens to colleges, shows educational design is smarter than ever. Project: Avenues Early Learning Center, Shenzhen, China. Standout: One of seven buildings on the 4-acre campus of Avenues: The World School, the third outpost of the internationally focused private institution for nursery through 12th grade, the center is housed in a converted warehouse that connects to its neighboring structures via bridges and walkways, while roof gardens and vertical playgrounds assure learning is not limited to the classroom.interiordesign.net
