CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Design

5 International Schools Show Educational Design is Smarter Than Ever

By Words: Edie Cohen
Interior Design
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn international tour of schools, from kindergartens to colleges, shows educational design is smarter than ever. Project: Avenues Early Learning Center, Shenzhen, China. Standout: One of seven buildings on the 4-acre campus of Avenues: The World School, the third outpost of the internationally focused private institution for nursery through 12th grade, the center is housed in a converted warehouse that connects to its neighboring structures via bridges and walkways, while roof gardens and vertical playgrounds assure learning is not limited to the classroom.

interiordesign.net

Comments / 0

Related
ArchDaily

International Design Competition for National Digital Heritage Center

International Design Competition for National Digital Heritage Center. This design competition is classified as general design competition and international design competition. (2) Project Overview. Site Location: cultural facility lot (Culture S-1) in Sejong-ri (Area S-1), Sejong, Korea. Site area: 8,189㎡. Architectural Area: 11,947㎡ (8,548㎡ + 3,399㎡ [underground parking]) Scale: 2...
DESIGN
atlantanews.net

K-12 International Schools Market Worldwide Survey On Product Need 2027| Cognita Schools, GEMS Education, Maple Leaf Educational Systems, Nord Anglia Education, ACS International Schools

A new informative report titled as "COVID-19 Outbreak-Global K-12 International Schools Industry Market Report-Development Trends, Threats, Opportunities And Competitive Landscape In 2021, Forecast to 2027" has recently published by ResearchMoz to its humongous database which helps to shape the future of the businesses by making well-informed business decisions. On the basis of recent developments and past data, the report prophesies future revenue, growth, and trend of the K-12 International Schools Market. This information is represented in curves, tables, margins, pie charts. Additionally, it emphasizes on faster growing segments and emerging trends in the market.
EDUCATION
Post-Bulletin

'Education's far broader than a school': Third Eye Education fosters growth

There's no telling whose voice you may hear on Heather Lyke's and Nick Truxal's podcast. One episode, it may be a leading expert on early reading. Another time, it may be the Twin-Cities based musician Dessa. No matter the personalities or professions, there is a thread connecting one guest to...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#International Schools#The World School#Pal Design Group Project#Studio Dlux Project#Isp#The Idea Lab#Croset Parc College
Beaumont Enterprise

Enterprise promotes intern to cover education

A career in journalism was a natural fit for Olivia Malick, whose father served as West Brook High School’s journalism teacher for over a decade. She’s also always enjoyed creative writing, albeit without a specific interest in classic literature, and was the editor of the West Brook Times and now the Lamar University Press.
BEAUMONT, TX
Phys.org

Psychologist shares tips for studying smarter this school year

Students of all ages are heading back to schools across the country this fall amid continued uncertainty over the coronavirus pandemic and concerns about learning loss and student burnout. But insights from psychology research could help to maximize learning, even in limited study time. UC Santa Cruz Assistant Professor of...
MENTAL HEALTH
Reason.com

Forget Classroom Battles: Homeschooling Is Easier Than Ever

It's too early to know whether the pandemic-fueled surge in homeschooling will continue in the coming year, but the early indicators are that do-it-yourself education is here to stay as a popular choice for families from all sorts of backgrounds. Escalating public school battles over masks, in-person teaching, and curriculum content continue to push families to seek options that meet their needs without a fight. That choice is made easier by the proliferation of resources for learning, in many cases at little or no cost.
EDUCATION
tillamookheadlightherald.com

Wellness: Healthy schools build smarter kids

Good things are happening in our local schools. If you have driven along Hwy 101 through South Tillamook County, you probably noticed changes at Cloverdale Elementary School. At a recent Nestucca Valley Chamber meeting, School Superintendent Misty Wharton gave a tour of the elementary school upgrades and the addition that will house the district’s middle school grades 6-8. Along with the much-needed facelift, the school now has clean water, generator capacity and a 10,000 square foot gym that doubles as an emergency shelter. Other features include a new kitchen, media center, computer lab, and career technology lab.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Design
Country
Switzerland
Country
Brazil
Country
China
cherokeek12.net

CCSD Educators Earn International Technology Honors

Twenty-seven Cherokee County School District teachers and staff have been recognized as instructional technology experts, and one has earned a national fellowship!. They have been named to the 2021-22 class of Microsoft Innovative Educator Experts (MIEE), and CCSD Instructional Technology Specialist Merry Hofmeister additionally is one of only 32 educators in the U.S. and three in Georgia named an Microsoft Innovative Educator Fellow.
EDUCATION
popville.com

“an evocative mural designed to promote vaccine education”

Mural by Aniekan Udofia located at 3925 Minnesota Avenue, NE. “Lysol recently partnered with local D.C. artist Aniekan Udofia to create an evocative mural designed to promote vaccine education and resonate with the surrounding Anacostia community. The D.C. mural, which features a QR code driving viewers to GetVaccineAnswers.org, is part of Lysol’s ongoing efforts to promote COVID-19 vaccine education and awareness as part of the brand’s work with the Ad Council and COVID Collaborative for the “It’s Up To You” campaign.”
PHOTOGRAPHY
timesexaminer.com

BJU Expanding School of Education

Bob Jones University President Steve Pettit announced today that the BJU School of Education is expanding its name to the School of Education and Human Services to better reflect its growing academic offerings. “We’re adding to our programs in the Division of Educational, Child and Family Studies for students who...
COLLEGES
texasborderbusiness.com

PSJA ISD elementary school designated as an International Baccalaureate World School

PHARR – Berta Palacios Elementary in Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD (PSJA ISD) has been authorized as an International Baccalaureate World School for the Primary Years Program (PYP) by the International Baccalaureate Organization (IB). The IB Primary Years Programme (PYP) offers a transdisciplinary, inquiry-based and student-centered education with responsible action at its...
PHARR, TX
christendom.edu

An In-Person Education: More Important Than Ever

Across America and the world, school-age children and college students alike became accustomed to an old word taking on a new meaning over the past year and a half—Zoom. Entire academic years were conducted virtually over Zoom from the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March of 2020, with students sitting alone in their rooms, interacting virtually with teachers and fellow students in class after class. The effect of this on students academically has been well documented, while the long-term emotional effects continue to be studied as well.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
Interior Design

16 Young Designer Highlights from the Lost Graduation Show in Milan

For young designers struggling to find a platform for their talent, the global pandemic has been tough. At exhibition center Fiera Milano last week and coinciding with Supersalone 2021, the smaller and rebranded Salone del Mobile furniture fair, The Lost Graduation Show turned the spotlight to the design industry’s rising stars.
DESIGN
Interesting Engineering

Scientists Create the Largest and Most Realistic Virtual Universe Ever

Exploring the entire universe has never been easier. An international team of researchers has created an entire virtual universe that they claim is the most realistic and largest universe simulation ever released, and that's not even the best part. The software is called Uchuu, "outer space" in Japanese, and it's freely available on the cloud to anyone who wants to explore the universe from the comfort of their homes.
COMPUTERS
TrendHunter.com

Nostalgic Design Reality Shows

To celebrate its 25th year in Spain, IKEA created a reality show series called Atrapados en los 90s (Trapped in the 90s) that gives contestants a newfound appreciation for all the modern conveniences that the brand offers. The show features contestants who were born after the 1990s and they were specifically selected because they've "never known life without IKEA."
TV & VIDEOS
ScienceAlert

Wild Experiment Coaxes Liquids Into Amazing Square And Hexagonal Shapes

By disrupting the thermodynamic equilibrium of liquids, physicists have made them behave quite differently from how they do in nature – managing to coax liquids into straight-sided squares and hexagons, and patterns of lattices. This is not just fascinating for its own sake, but could help us better understand how liquids behave under different conditions – which has implications for a range of fields, from physics to medical research. "Things in equilibrium tend to be quite boring," said physicist Jaakko Timonen of Aalto University in Finland. "It's fascinating to drive systems out of equilibrium and see if the non-equilibrium structures can be controlled...
CHEMISTRY
maine.edu

School of Education and Human Development

Four University of Southern Maine graduate students have been named Shaw Innovation Fellows and will fulfill their passion projects, from analyzing vegetation in southern Greenland to creating a model studio apartment for Maine middle schoolers learning functional life skills. This is the first class of Fellows to be named since...
COLLEGES
psychologytoday.com

College Students Are More Diverse Than Ever

The employment world is changing rapidly, but the structure of a basic college degree has not been altered for decades. Maybe it is time for a non-major-based undergraduate degree that provides students with the skills they need to succeed in the work world. As the pandemic grinds on we find...
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy