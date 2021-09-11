5 International Schools Show Educational Design is Smarter Than Ever

By disrupting the thermodynamic equilibrium of liquids, physicists have made them behave quite differently from how they do in nature – managing to coax liquids into straight-sided squares and hexagons, and patterns of lattices. This is not just fascinating for its own sake, but could help us better understand how liquids behave under different conditions – which has implications for a range of fields, from physics to medical research. "Things in equilibrium tend to be quite boring," said physicist Jaakko Timonen of Aalto University in Finland. "It's fascinating to drive systems out of equilibrium and see if the non-equilibrium structures can be controlled...

