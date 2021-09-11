CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Iran says UN atomic agency head arriving in Tehran for talks

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TJcUF_0bt6IgLE00
1 of 5

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran says that the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency is arriving in the country for talks with Iranian officials.

Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s envoy to the IAEA, said in a tweet that Rafael Grossi is arriving Saturday, and will travel to Tehran this afternoon. He’s scheduled to meet Iran’s vice-president and head of the country’s atomic organization, Mohammad Eslami, on Sunday.

It will be Grossi’s first visit to the country since new president Ebrahim Raisi took office. Gharibabadi said the two sides will issue a joint statement after the meeting.

Talks between Iran and world powers over limiting Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief have been idle since June, and Raisi took office in August.

Earlier this month, the IAEA in a report said that Iran has continued to increase its stockpile of highly enriched uranium. It also said that verification and monitoring activities have been “seriously undermined” since February, after Iran refused to let inspectors access IAEA monitoring equipment.

In response, Iran said its nuclear activities had been “carried out in the framework of Iran’s nuclear rights and under nonproliferation treaty.”

The two major issues being negotiated are the rollback of American sanctions imposed by former President Donald Trump’s administration after it withdrew from the deal, and the return of Iran to compliance with restrictions imposed on its nuclear program.

___

This story has been updated to corrects the name of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Iran's nuclear chief admits removal of damaged IAEA cameras

Iran acknowledged on Wednesday that it had removed several surveillance cameras installed by U.N. nuclear inspectors at a centrifuge assembly site that came under a mysterious attack earlier this year. The chief of the country's nuclear program, Mohammad Eslami, sought to portray the removal of cameras as Tehran s response to world powers reneging on their commitments under the tattered 2015 nuclear deal.“The parties did not implement their commitments so there were no necessity for the cameras’ existence,” Eslami said after a meeting with lawmakers — remarks apparently aimed at his own domestic audience under the country’s new hard-line...
WORLD
Foreign Policy

Israel Can Live With a New Iran Nuclear Deal, Defense Minister Says

TEL AVIV, Israel—Israel would be willing to accept a return to a U.S.-negotiated nuclear deal with Iran, Defense Minister Benny Gantz told Foreign Policy—but Israeli officials are also pressing Washington to prepare a serious “demonstration of power” in case negotiations with Tehran fail. The remarks, made during an exclusive interview...
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

IAEA Report: Iran Will Have the Bomb in One Month

The International Atomic Energy Agency has issued its latest report on Monday, sounding an alarm to the international community and estimating that the time required by Iran to produce enough weapons-grade uranium for one nuclear weapon is as short as one month (Analysis of IAEA Iran Verification and Monitoring Report – September 2021).
MIDDLE EAST
thelastamericanvagabond.com

Israel Seeks To Undermine Iran-IAEA Agreement, Preventing Peace

Iran and the United Nation’s atomic-energy watchdog reached a surprise agreement this Sunday following a snap visit by the IAEA to Tehran. This agreement is, however, being quickly overshadowed by allegations from Israeli officials over Iranian offensive actions, regionally, and fear mongering concerning nuclear enrichment. One of the greatest obstacles...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Grossi
Person
Ebrahim Raisi
Person
Donald Trump
neworleanssun.com

Iraqi PM Visits Tehran For Economic-Cooperation Talks

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has traveled to Tehran to become the first foreign leader to hold talks with newly installed Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. Kadhimi told a joint press conference on September 12 that the two 'discussed certain joint economic questions and strategic projects,' as well as boosting bilateral trade.
MIDDLE EAST
neworleanssun.com

Iran Urged To Answer IAEA Questions On Undeclared Sites

The head of the UN atomic watchdog has called on Iran to provide explanations for the presence of uranium particles at several undeclared sites and to adhere to its legal obligations with regard to its nuclear program. The lack of progress in clarifying the International Atomic Energy Agency's questions concerning...
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

Iran Replaces Deputy Foreign Minister Araqchi Who Led Nuclear Talks

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran on Tuesday named Ali Bagheri Kani, a hardline senior diplomat, to replace Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, a seasoned pragmatist diplomat and chief negotiator in talks on Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, state media said. Bagheri, who was named deputy foreign minister for political...
MIDDLE EAST
wibqam.com

IAEA calls Iran’s treatment of watchdog’s inspectors ‘unacceptable’

VIENNA (Reuters) – The U.N. nuclear watchdog on Tuesday described as “unacceptable” incidents in Iran involving its inspectors, in which diplomats say security staff subjected female inspectors to inappropriate searches that the United States is calling harassment. In a first case this year at the Natanz nuclear site, a female...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Nuclear Energy#Iran Nuclear Deal#Atomic#Ap#Iranian#Iaea#American
New York Post

Iran could have enough weapons-grade uranium for a nuke in a month: report

Iran could have enough weapons-grade uranium for an atomic bomb within a month – after the country abandoned every limitation under the 2015 global nuclear accord and has been enriching the chemical element, a new report says. The Institute for Science and International Security, a US-based think tank, said in...
MIDDLE EAST
Axios

Iran's nuclear negotiator replaced by hardliner

Iran's outgoing nuclear negotiator has been replaced as deputy foreign minister for political affairs by an ultra-hardliner, potentially further complicating efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal. The state of play: It's not yet clear whether the new deputy foreign minister, Ali Bagheri, will play as central a role in...
MIDDLE EAST
CBS News

Will Iran's new president resume talks on nuclear deal?

Iran's new president, Ebrahim Raisi, took office this summer signaling that his government would return to the nuclear negotiating table. But so far he appears to be in no rush. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Elizabeth Palmer reports.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United Nations
NewsBreak
Middle East
The Guardian

Iran nuclear talks to resume as IAEA head returns to Tehran

Iran says that the head of the International Atomic Energy Organisation (IAEA) is due to arrive in the country for talks with Iranian officials. Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s envoy to the IAEA, said in a tweet that Rafael Grossi is arriving on Saturday, and will travel to Tehran. He is scheduled to meet Iran’s vice-president and the head of the country’s atomic organization, Mohammad Eslami, on Sunday.
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

Iran Envoy Confirms IAEA Head to Visit Tehran for Talks

DUBAI (Reuters) - U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi will travel to Iran on Saturday to meet the head of the Iranian atomic agency, Iran's envoy to the IAEA said on Twitter, confirming a Reuters report about the visit. Kazem Gharibabadi wrote in a tweet: "@rafaelmgrossi will travel to Tehran...
MIDDLE EAST
sacramentosun.com

UN Nuclear Watchdog Chief Heads To Iran To Salvage Nuclear Talks

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency will travel to Iran on September 12 in an attempt to salvage stalled talks between Tehran and the West over the Islamic republic's nuclear program. In a September 11 statement, the IAEA said Director-General Rafael Grossi plans to meet in Tehran with...
WORLD
International Atomic Energy Agency

Joint Statement by the Vice-President and the Head of Atomic Energy Organization of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency

A meeting between His Excellency Mr. Mohammad Eslami, Vice-President and the Head of Atomic Energy Organization of the Islamic Republic of Iran (AEOI) and His Excellency Mr. Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) took place on September 12, during his visit to Tehran. In this...
MIDDLE EAST
CNBC

Iran invites IAEA chief for talks before showdown with West, diplomats say

U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi will fly to Tehran this weekend for talks that may ease a standoff between Iran and the West just as it risks escalating and scuppering negotiations on reviving the Iran nuclear deal, diplomats said on Saturday. Three diplomats who follow the International Atomic Energy...
MIDDLE EAST
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

572K+
Followers
314K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy