British Airways in partnership with NATS, Heathrow, Glasgow Airport, Airbus and BP has operated with sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) on a flight from London to Glasgow. The airline’s A320neo in a livery created for COP26 in Glasgow was filled with 35 per cent SAF and 65 per cent normal jet fuel, making it the first British Airways powered directly by SAF. At present, any small amounts of SAF purchased by corporate clients as offsets or by airlines is added to the general feed to the Heathrow airport, and so could be on any aircraft departing the airport.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO