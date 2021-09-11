Big 12 Adds New Members

Undated (AP) – The Big 12 has added four new members. BYU, UCF, Cincinnati ,and Houston have formally accepted invitations to join the athletic league. The Big 12 has moved quickly after learning it will lose Oklahoma and Texas to the Southeastern Conference no later than July 2025. BYU says all of its sports will begin Big 12 schedules in the 2023-24 athletic season. The other three schools compete in the American Athletic Conference. That league requires 27 months’ notice for schools that want to leave. That means they will join the Big 12 no later than July 1, 2024.