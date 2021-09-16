Authorities Searching For Woman Accused Of Stealing From Suffolk County Target

Authorities are asking the public for help identifying and locating a woman accused of stealing merchandise from a Target on Long Island.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers said the woman entered the Medford store at about 8:20 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, and stole a car seat and stroller.

The Target is located at 2975 Horseblock Road.

Authorities are offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

