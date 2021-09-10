CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

James Hetfield Moved to Tears by Elton John’s Praise

By Corey Irwin
92.9 THE LAKE
92.9 THE LAKE
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Elton John described Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters” as “one of the best songs ever written,” a statement which caused James Hetfield to well with tears. The legendary heavy metal act appeared on The Howard Stern Show to discuss The Metallica Blacklist, a sprawling 53-song release, featuring a multitude of artists covering tracks from Metallica’s 1991 self-titled album (commonly referred to as the Black Album). John covered “Nothing Else Matters” alongside Miley Cyrus for the project, and the iconic singer surprised Metallica via Zoom during their interview with Stern.

929thelake.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Elton John shares agonising health update that leaves fans in tears

Sir Elton John broke the sad news on Thursday that he has been forced to reschedule his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour due to ongoing health issues. The singer shared a heartfelt statement on social media in which he revealed he has been in "considerable pain and discomfort" after a nasty fall left him with a damaged hip.
CELEBRITIES
People

Elton John Posts Photo of Sons Zachary and Elijah in Custom Versace Robes

Elton John posed for a family photo with husband David Furnish and sons Zachary and Elijah while in France. Elton John has one fashionable family. On Instagram Monday, the legendary artist, 74, posted a photo on a balcony overlooking Nice, France with husband David Furnish and their two sons Elijah, 8, and Zachary, 10. The four matched in luxe loungewear, sporting custom Versace robes with their names embroidered in gold on the back.
SOCCER
Webster County Citizen

Metallica credit Bob Rock with getting James Hetfield to 'open up'

Metallica credit Bob Rock with getting frontman James Hetfield to "open up". The iconic Canadian producer, engineer and musician was brought in to oversee the thrash metal icons' 1991 self-titled album (more commonly known as 'The Black Album'), which has been reissued and honoured with a star-studded 53-track covers tribute collection to mark the 30th anniversary of the seminal record.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Lars Ulrich
Person
Howard Stern
Person
Elton John
Person
James Hetfield
Loudwire

Metallica Laugh About the Time James Hetfield Punched Lars Ulrich

While guesting on the Howard Stern Show, Metallica laughed through the story of when James Hetfield punched Lars Ulrich at one of the thrash band’s early gigs. When Metallica were just starting out, they found themselves beckoned by a crowd to play an encore at the Troubadour in San Francisco. A disagreement followed, with Ulrich wanting to begin their encore with a song that started with a drum intro, while Hetfield insisted on a different track. When the young thrash band emerged for their encore, Ulrich kicked into the drum intro track and infuriated Metallica’s frontman.
MUSIC
Frankfort Times

James Hetfield: The Black Album was Metallica's master key

James Hetfield believes Metallica's 'Black Album' was the "master key" to their popularity and success. The 58-year-old singer admits the self-titled record led to the heavy metal outfit becoming a "force to be reckoned with" in the music industry.
MUSIC
Frankfort Times

Sir Elton John's praise for Metallica's Nothing Else Matters

Sir Elton John has called Metallica's 'Nothing Else Matters' "one of the best songs ever written". The 74-year-old star - who appears on Metallica's new covers album ‘The Metallica Blacklist’ - brought frontman James Hetfield to tears when he made a special appearance on 'The Howard Stern Show' to praise the track.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Howard Stern Show
Mashed

Twitter Is Loving Elton John And Lil Nas X's New Uber Eats Commercial

Uber Eats recently rolled out a new advertising campaign, "Tonight I'll Be Eating," and the delivery company has paired together some flashy personalities for the commercials, People reports. Celebrities like Jonathan Van Ness and Simone Biles have already had ads run, but the latest duo, Elton John and Lil Nas X, might be everyone's favorite so far. In a short video, available on YouTube, the two musicians are sitting in a living room where John is next to a piano.
MUSIC
rock107.com

Elton John hits #1 on the UK's chart countdown, calls achievement "ridiculous"

Elton John has just scored his second #1 hit of 2021 on the U.K.'s biggest chart countdown show, and he couldn't be happier. Elton's collaboration with U.K. pop star Dua Lipa, "Cold Heart," topped The Official Big Top 40 countdown radio show, which measures downloads, streaming and radio airplay, and is most similar to America's Billboard Hot 100.
MUSIC
GreenwichTime

Elton John's Ill-Fated Farewell Tour Has Been Postponed Once Again

Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour has reached another hitch as the singer announced Thursday that his upcoming European tour dates have been rescheduled to 2023 after John recently suffered a hip injury that requires an operation. “It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I am...
MUSIC
NME

Listen to The Blessed Madonna’s remix of Elton John and Dua Lipa’s ‘Cold Heart’

The Blessed Madonna has shared her official remix of Elton John and Dua Lipa‘s recent song ‘Cold Heart’ – you can listen to the track below. John and Lipa’s song, which came out last month, was initially remixed by the Australian trio PNAU and is set to feature on John’s upcoming new collaborations album ‘The Lockdown Sessions’.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
manofmany.com

James Hetfield’s Insane Car Collection is a Fitting Mess of Extraordinary Metal

James Hetfield isn’t the kind of guy that has just one interest. Sure, he’s a co-founder of the heavy metal band Metallica, and he’s also a gifted songwriter, singer, and guitarist. But what you may not know is that Hetfield is also a collector of rare and bespoke vehicles. If this is news to you, you’ll want to check out the James Hetfield Collection during its Reclaimed Rust exhibition at the Petersen Automotive Museum.
MUSIC
northernstar.info

Elton John tribute to perform at Egyptian Theatre

DeKALB — The Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., will host “Yellow Brick Road: A Tribute to Elton John” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. “There is no other performer who looks and sounds so much like Elton John, nor any tribute act that provides the experience of being at an actual Elton John concert, the way Gerald Brann and Yellow Brick Road does,” according to an Egyptian Theatre news release.
DEKALB, IL
udiscovermusic.com

‘The Captain And The Kid’: Elton John’s Surprise Autobiographical Sequel

It wasn’t Elton John’s idea to create a “sequel” to Captain Fantastic And The Brown Dirt Cowboy, the chart-busting 1975 album inspired by his early days with songwriting partner Bernie Taupin. It wasn’t Bernie’s, either. But when they put their mind to making a record based on their ensuing global adventures, what came out was one of their best pieces of work since that album, The Captain And The Kid, released on September 18, 2006.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Lil Nas X, Elton John Team Up on ‘One of Me’ Ballad

Lil Nas X and Elton John have teamed up for “One of Me.” It’s the pair’s first collaboration, which appears on Lil Nas X’s debut album, Montero. The LP hit streaming services at midnight on Thursday, with the album’s official release on Friday. John leads the piano ballad, while Lil Nas X sings of conflicting emotions about navigating the murky waters of pleasing someone else, rather than being true to one’s self. “I like this, I don’t like that,” he sings. “Do this here, Don’t you do that/Say you one of me, say you one of me, yeah, yeah.” While this is...
MUSIC
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Charismatic Gent 'Elton John' Up for Adoption

Take everything you know about songster supreme Elton John, and throw it out the window. In the City of Alexandria, there's a new Elton John in town!. This 10-year-old American bulldog is also a charismatic gent but with a more chill demeanor. He's not much of a crooner, but he is happy to show off his dance moves...especially when there is a treat on the line!
ALEXANDRIA, VA
The Independent

Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour: How to get tickets

Elton John is set to resume his last ever tour, Farewell Yellow Brick Road, on 28 September in Denmark.The tour, which began in 2018, is currently scheduled to last until 2023, though the “Tiny Dancer” singer has already extended it several times.The UK leg of the tour will start on 30 October in Manchester and run until the end of the year, with the final concert taking place in Glasgow on 14 December.John will then return to the UK next June for a series of stadium shows, performing in Liverpool, Norwich, Sunderland, Bristol and Swansea. He also announced that...
MUSIC
92.9 THE LAKE

92.9 THE LAKE

Lake Charles, LA
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
480K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy