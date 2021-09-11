Kerr Leads the Orange to Big ACC Road Win

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – The Orange beat the Virginia Cavaliers 3-1 in their first conference match of the 2021 season. Sophomore forward Deandre Kerr led Syracuse (3-2 overall, 1-0 ACC) with two goals, including the first goal of the game in the sixth minute. Kerr carried the ball down the field to score put the Orange up 1-0. Graduate student defender Max Kent gave the Orange a 2-0 lead in the 19th minute of the game to mark his first Syracuse goal. Senior forward Colin Biros served Kent the ball in the box off a corner kick and Kent put it past Virginia goalkeeper Holden Brown on a header. This past week, the Cavaliers received votes in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 Poll.