The Latest: Taliban flag flies at Afghan presidential palace

By The Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

KABUL, Afghanistan -- The Taliban flag fluttered over the Afghan presidential palace on Saturday — the same day the U.S. and the world marked the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. The milestone anniversary takes place just weeks after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the return to...

