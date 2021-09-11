CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Viva Ronaldo: Cristiano's 2 goals on glorious United return

By ROB HARRIS
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANCHESTER, England -- The leap, swivel and landing with outstretched arms were roared on by the Old Trafford crowd. If anyone missed it the first time on Saturday - and it's hard to imagine when so many eyes were transfixed on Cristiano Ronaldo - they got another chance in the second half.

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

RICHARD TANNER: The script couldn't have been written any better for Cristiano's Man United return... chants of 'Viva Ronaldo' rolled down from the Stretford End and first goal showed how he is now a penalty-area predator rather than a fleet-footed winger

The script really couldn't have been written any better for the prodigal son's return. Two goals, a screamer from his Portuguese pal and a late one from Jesse Lingard sent the Old Trafford crowd in ecstasy, Sir Alex Ferguson nodding in approval and the club's executives rubbing their hands at the ringing of the cash tills.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Cristiano Ronaldo praises 'magical' Old Trafford atmosphere after Manchester United star marks return to the club with two-goal starring role against Newcastle

Cristiano Ronaldo hailed the 'magical' Old Trafford support that greeted him after he scored twice on his Manchester United return in the club's 4-1 win over Newcastle. The 36-year-old was playing his first match in United colours for more than 12 years when he struck either side of half-time to send the Red Devils top of the Premier League for a few hours at least on Saturday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Sir Alex Ferguson confirms he DID play a part in bringing Cristiano Ronaldo back to Manchester United... before the returning star's superb two-goal showing against Newcastle at his Old Trafford homecoming

Sir Alex Ferguson has confirmed he did play a part in convincing Cristiano Ronaldo to return to Old Trafford. The legendary former Manchester United manager is understood to have phoned the Portuguese star personally to urge him to return to the Red Devils, 12 years after leaving for Real Madrid, which he did in August.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Ferguson
Person
Mason Greenwood
Person
Avram Glazer
Person
Freddie Woodman
Person
Luke Shaw
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Jesse Lingard
Person
Javier Manquillo
The Independent

Callum Wilson injury: Newcastle striker remains out with no timescale on return, Steve Bruce says

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson has been ruled out of his side’s match against Leeds on Friday, with manager Steve Bruce declining to offer an update on his return from injury. Wilson was forced off with a thigh injury during the 2-2 draw against Southampton before the international break and also missed Newcastle’s 4-1 defeat to Manchester United last weekend. The 29-year-old has scored twice in the Premier League this season but Newcastle have yet to pick up their first win of the campaign. “His recovery is going as well as it can. These things are about time and, unfortunately,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Juventus#Old Trafford#Welcome#Gunnar#English#Real Madrid#Pitchside
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp tees up Thiago Alcantara for success in settled role

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp likened Thiago Alcantara’s touch to that of a world-class golfer after promising the midfielder still has plenty to contribute.It is 12 months since the Spain international’s arrival from Bayern Munich was hailed as the ‘game-changer’ the then Premier League champions needed to kick on.Unfortunately things did not transpire that way for the 30-year-old as, two games in, he sustained a knee injury in the same October Merseyside derby which also ended Virgil Van Dijk’s season.Thiago played just once in three months as his recovery took longer than expected and he did not properly start to show...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Messi restricted in PSG draw as Man City, Liverpool win thrillers

Lionel Messi made his first Paris Saint-Germain start in a 1-1 draw at Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday, while last season's runners-up Manchester City and Liverpool won high-scoring thrillers. Real Madrid, the record 13-time European champions, left it late to beat Inter Milan at the San Siro in a section topped by Moldovan debutants Sheriff Tiraspol after the first round of group stage matches. Argentine star Messi lined up with both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe for the first time, after being limited to just 24 minutes in a PSG shirt since his shock exit from Barcelona. Ander Herrera, who scored twice in the weekend win over Clermont, gave PSG the lead by steering in Mbappe's cross on 15 minutes, but Brugge soon levelled through Hans Vanaken.
SOCCER
Sporting News

How to watch the UEFA Champions League and Europa League in Australia via Stan Sport

UEFA Champions League has a new home in Australia with Stan Sport winning the exclusive broadcast rights to telecast the world's best club football competition for the next three years. The Nine Limited-owned streaming service has been competing with Netflix and Amazon Prime in the entertainment market, but has recently...
UEFA
The Independent

Gary Lineker finally meets Sir Rod Stewart – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 15.FootballGary finally got to meet Sir Rod. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gary Lineker (@garylineker)Harry Maguire and Paul Pogba promised Manchester United would bounce back.Tough one to take last night but lots of time to bounce back. #MUFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/aqCBHi1dL8— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) September 15, 2021Not...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Country
Afghanistan
Country
Cuba
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
The Independent

Divock Origi offers a reminder of what he can do and what we shouldn’t do

There he was: skin and bones and shots and a delicious assist. A real person, an elite professional footballer. It seems silly to tap those words into this keyboard, but it is vital to do so.The target market for them are the hordes that forget these fundamentals and discuss Divock Origi as nothing more than an inconvenient irritation to get rid of.Conversations about the 26-year-old could be mistaken for talking about taking out the trash: he is just something disposable, something to be disposed of.It is a disgusting offshoot of the ballooning transfer window obsession that those on the fringes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Leicester vs Napoli on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

Napoli are the visitors to the King Power Stadium on Thursday night, as Leicester City get their Europa League campaign underway.The Foxes have won two of their four league games so far this term, which has come amid another spate of injuries, particularly in defence.They’ll face a tough task against one of the early pace-setters in Serie A; Napoli remain with a 100 per cent record after three games and beat Juventus at the weekend.They also have key players missing, though, which could see Leicester sense their chance to get the group campaign off and running with a positive result.Here’s...
UEFA
The Independent

‘Super humble’ Romelu Lukaku offers more than just goals, says Thomas Tuchel

Romelu Lukaku’s communication skills can be just as important to Chelsea as his goals, believes Thomas Tuchel.Lukaku shook off three defenders to head his fourth goal in as many Chelsea games as the Blues edged out Zenit St Petersburg 1-0 at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.Tuchel’s men started their Champions League defence with a hard-fought win to open their Group H account, with £98million recruit Lukaku again on the score sheet.Morning, Blues! 🔵 pic.twitter.com/PeVBhtaw65— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 15, 2021While Lukaku’s sheer finishing power tops his list of enviable attributes, Chelsea boss Tuchel also hailed the 28-year-old’s down-to-earth approach.“He was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Dinamo Zagreb vs West Ham live stream: How to watch Europa League fixture online and on TV

West Ham begin their Europa League campaign with a tricky tie on away soil against Dinamo Zagreb this evening. David Moyes’s side are embarking on their first European campaign in 15 years after their brilliant exploits in the Premer League last season, with Genk and Rapid Vienna making up Group H. Zagreb defeated Tottenham in last season’s round of 16 and will provide a stiff test of the Hammers’ credentials. West Ham’s momentum has slowed a little recently with back-to-back draws against Crystal Palace and Southampton, however, they remain unbeaten in four games and saw their squad significantly bolstered by...
UEFA
The Independent

Jack Grealish and the Champions League is already a winning match

In the end, the night was everything that Jack Grealish had dreamed of and more. “I loved it,” he said after a Champions League debut that involved a goal, an assist and a star turn. Winning this competition is once again the primary objective for last season’s beaten finalists. This 6-3 demolition of RB Leipzig demonstrated why Manchester City’s latest attempt at continental domination might finally end in success, and some familiar frailties when defending against counter-attacks also showed why it might not.Up until last night, though, their record £100m signing had a much more modest ambition. Winning the Champions...
SOCCER
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
116K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy