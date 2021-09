Sha’Carri Richardson is in the headlines again after Usain Bolt offered up a few words of advice to the U.S. sprinter in a recent interview. “I would tell Sha’Carri to train harder and to be focused and not say too much … If you talk that big talk you have to back it up,” Bolt said to The Post. “So just train hard and focus on that and try to come back do it and then talk about it.”

SPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO