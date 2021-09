Alabama A&M University is taking education and training to a new level with the development of this apprenticeship program, in the field of Social Work. By creating this program Alabama A&M, a HBCU (Historically Black College and University), is establishing a career path for non-traditional enrollments by non-traditional students. Historically apprenticeships have focused on the trade industries with larger male enrollment. An apprenticeship in social work is a new concept, and the social work field is predominantly female. Social workers are critically important to the nagging social ills that undermine so many lives and communities and the demand for them is continually on the rise.

COLLEGES ・ 8 DAYS AGO