CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Bruce Springsteen Performs ‘I'll See You In My Dreams' at 9/11 Ceremony

By NBC New York
NBC New York
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBruce Springsteen performed at the World Trade Center memorial plaza during a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. The audience of dignitaries and family members of people killed in the 2001 attacks applauded after Springsteen performed his song “I’ll See You In My Dreams” while accompanying himself on guitar and harmonica.

www.nbcnewyork.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
940wfaw.com

Bruce Springsteen Honors 9/11 Victims In New York City

Bruce Springsteen made a previously unannounced appearance on Saturday during the 20th anniversary 9/11 tribute at the World Trade Center Memorial Plaza. A noticeably thinner Springsteen, dressed in somber funeral attire, performed “I'll See You In My Dreams” — the wistful album closer to his most recent Letter To You collection — for the mourners along with local and national politicians.
ENTERTAINMENT
94.3 The Point

Buff Bruce Springsteen Suns And Stuns on Bay Head Beach…Wait Until You See This Pic

There are certain celebrities you're likely to run into at the Jersey Shore. That's because they're from here and they love it enough to stay. Think about it, they could be anywhere but they choose the beautiful Jersey Shore. Local Alli Stevens just had the greatest Jersey celebrity encounter that she will probably ever have...she bumped into The Boss at the beach and he was buff!
BAY HEAD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Government
Axios

Biden attends ceremony at Ground Zero on 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Saturday began their day commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks at a ceremony at Ground Zero in New York City. The latest: The Bidens were joined by former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton; former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle; and former New York City mayors Rudy Giuliani and Michael Bloomberg, among other officials.
POTUS
talesbuzz.com

Hollywood & World Leaders Remember 9/11 20 Years Later: Springsteen Performs – Talesbuzz

Refresh for updates: Twenty years after the horrific attacks of 9/11, America remembered the terror of planes turned into missiles, the nearly 3,000 lives lost and the courage displayed in response. From the memorial sites in New York, Shanksville, PA, at the Pentagon itself and across the land and the world, voices of commemoration rose up — and Hollywood was no exception.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Joe Biden
CBS News

Biden, Obama and Clinton mark 9/11 in New York with display of unity

Three presidents and their wives stood somberly side by side at the National September 11 Memorial, sharing a moment of silence to mark the anniversary of the nation's worst terror attack with a display of unity. President Joe Biden and former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton all gathered at...
POTUS
WashingtonExaminer

George W. Bush's dreadful 9/11 speech

President Joe Biden was silent during Saturday's 9/11 commemoration events. So were former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. Former President Donald Trump visited a New York City police precinct and fire station, where he made a few impromptu remarks.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11 Memorial#World Trade Center#Congress#The World Trade Center#Pentagon
MSNBC

Trump's 9/11 boxing gig gives MAGA fans exactly what they want

There is much hand-wringing and even outright mockery over former President Donald Trump’s Saturday plans for the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Unlike former President George W. Bush and former President Barack Obama or President Joe Biden, Trump won’t be at a memorial or a plane crash site or meeting with surviving family members. Trump isn’t going for the solemn. Instead, alongside his son Don Jr., Trump will be providing commentary for a boxing match. These two heretofore unrecognized geniuses of the sweet science will be doing MAGA-friendly play-by-play from the Hard Rock Café in Hollywood, Florida — presumably before a raucous, maskless crowd.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
Primetimer

Jon Stewart admits he was wrong to not take Donald Trump's presidential candidacy seriously on The Daily Show

Trump announced his presidential candidacy on June 16, 2015, giving Stewart's Daily Show about six weeks to cover it before his signing off on Aug. 6, 2015. Back then, Stewart called Trump's candidacy "a gift from heaven." “Thank you Donald, thank you Donald Trump, for making my last six weeks my best six weeks,” he said. “He is putting me in some kind of comedy hospice where all I’m getting is just straight morphine.” Stewart went on to call Trump’s announcement speech “the most beautifully ridiculous jibber-jabber ever to pour from the mouth of a batshit billionaire,” also cracking that “America’s id is running for president!” In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Stewart admitted his treatment of Trump was, in retrospect, wrong. “What I missed there is that his certainty, his ridiculousness, his shamelessness is what made him dangerous,” he said. “I thought it made him a buffoon, and I thought that’s what would disqualify him. What it did is made him the perfect vessel.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Best Life

The 20 Oldest Living Celebrities in 2021

If you need proof that age is just a number, look no further than the celebs listed below. These stars are 20 of the oldest celebrities still living in 2021, and they range from actors to singers to composers to heads of state. Each of these celebrities has made it into their 90s or 100s, and has shared some words of wisdom or inspired through their work along the way. From a legendary singer explaining why life passions are so important to the Queen of England sharing that she doesn't worry about aging, there's something to learn from each of them. Read on to find out more about these famous nonagenarians and centenarians.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy