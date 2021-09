Anti-vax groups are circulating a letter threatening headteachers with legal action if children are given Covid jabs at school without parental consent.Lawyers for Liberty, a campaign group, has offered to send letters to headteachers “stating the legal risks of this policy” at the request of parents.Meanwhile, anti-vaxxers are continuing to plan meet-ups around schools to target young people after Covid jabs for 12- to 15-year-olds were given the green light by officials.The government has said teenagers will have the power to overrule parents who do not give consent and get jabbed for Covid.A letter threatening headteachers with legal action if...

