What should I do ?

What does your written agreement with the seller say? Does it allow for returns/refunds? Does the contrat have have dispute resolution provisions? Did you do the sale online, with the car site unseen? Is it a real seller or a possible internet scam? WHat you can do depends on the contract you agreed to and whether or not it was a scam. For the former an attorney would need to read your contract. FOr the latter you'd call the police. Some options include trying to stop or put a hold on the check from being cashed, block the CC payment, continue to work with the seller, hire a lawyer in the state where the seller is to issue a demand letter.