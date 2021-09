PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As we approach the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, the Philadelphia Eagles are recognizing first responders in our community and the heroic work they do every day. It was a very intimate event with a select few honorees. It was an afternoon of appreciation at Lincoln Financial Field. Fifty first responders from across the Delaware Valley and their families were invited to Tuesday’s event. “It’s amazing. We weren’t expecting all that’s here for us so it was really cool to see everything and meet the players,” said Matt Markland of Limerick. A meet and greet with Eagles’ players and cheerleaders,...

