McAlester native reflects on returning to military after 9/11

Chris Plunkett got out of the military after nearly a decade of service — but he wanted to serve again after seeing the Twin Towers and the Pentagon go down in flames during the 9/11 attacks.

The McAlester native said he was transitioning to life after the military and was a top car salesman at Riverside Autoplex when the terrorist attacks changed his mindset in an instant.

“I knew then, ‘I want to go back in,’” Plunkett said.

Plunkett, now the McAlester Regional Health Center Foundation director in southeast Oklahoma, initially enlisted in the Army after he graduated from McAlester High School in 1993.

He served in Bosnia in 1996 as a quick reactionary force squad leader for Gen. Montgomery Miggs and was part of special operations in Kosovo and Macedonia among others before getting out of the Army in May 2001.

Plunkett’s friends in the military were already on heightened alert status after the 9/11 attacks and that camaraderie helped lead him back to a recruiting office.

“When you build that brotherhood and you’re out there selling cars and you know that you’re going home every night, and you don’t know for them — you have no idea,” Plunkett said. “But you’ve got that connection like family.”

He went to a military recruiting office following the 9/11 attacks and was told the Army would have to wait one year before talking with him — but an Air Force recruiter talked with him about some options.

“I just want to serve,” Plunkett said he told the recruiter. He retested and learned his Air Force assignment about four months later.

Plunkett said he completed trainings over the next few months before being assigned to a five-person team on a mission to a bare base in an undisclosed location.

His team arrived in Arar, Saudi Arabia — 34 miles from the Iraq border — to convert a small, single-building airport into a fully operational forward staging base.

“Our mission, then, was identified — we’re taking over Baghdad Airport,” Plunkett said.

Plunkett said his team arrived March 5, 2003 to find no shelter or running water. They worked mostly at night to construct facilities and pipelines, secure fuel contracts with local suppliers, and provide support from within Iraqi missile range.

U.S. forces began limited bombing March 19, 2003, before escalating the attack and securing Baghdad Airport on April 3, 2003 behind Maj. Gen. Buford Blount’s U.S. Army 3rd Infantry Division.

America declared victory on April 14 and then-President George W. Bush gave his Mission Accomplished Speech on May 1.

Courtesy photo

Plunkett said his advance base ballooned during the campaign to 4,700 personnel — supporting projection of Australian special forces, combat search and rescue, helicopter groups, special operations forces, British special forces and more.

“I’ve never been part of something like that in my entire career,” Plunkett said.

He remembers sweltering heat, refueling combat helicopters at night, sleep deprivation after periods of 50 sleepless hours, and more while “being in the middle of nowhere.”

Plunkett said the Special Forces unit that recovered Pvt. Jessica Lynch, who was injured and captured after her convoy was ambushed by Iraqi forces, staged out of his base.

“We were the first base that they brought her back to,” Plunkett said. “I still remember them bringing her off the helicopter and transporting her over to a hospital in Germany.”

He said the unit couldn’t contact family during the two-month mission.

Plunkett sent a message to the Charleston base saying the unit was OK and he wanted to establish a call. Base personnel gathered his wife, daughter and son for the call at 1 a.m. local time for the update call.

“Just to hear my wife on the other end of the line was just…crazy,” Plunkett said before taking a moment.

He said his unit then took military flights winding through Jordan, Spain, Germany, and eventually to Pakistan for another mission.

Plunkett said the mission was to negotiate contracts and figure out logistics for drones flying over Pakistan for surveillance. “If you think years later, where was Osama bin Laden caught?” Plunkett said referring to the al Qaeda leader American forces killed in Pakistan in 2011.

His unit returned home May 23, 2003. After serving in other capacities, Plunkett’s family returned to McAlester in 2012 and he retired from the military in 2014.