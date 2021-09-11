CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bellaire, MI

Chain o' Lakes Paddle Antrim Fest, Sept. 16-18

By Jamie Kauffold
northernexpress.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrate the amazing waterways and communities of northern Michigan during the Paddle Antrim Festival, Sept. 16-18. The festival includes a two-day paddle event through the Chain of Lakes Water Trail. This choose-your-own adventure paddle provides the opportunity for you to paddle one or both days and decide how far to travel. There are exits strategically placed along the route so you can limit your trek to 7 miles, go all 42 miles — or call it good at many lengths between. Sept. 16 features the Kick-off Party in Ellsworth River Park. There will also be a Block Party in Bellaire's Richardi Park on Friday and the famed Final Bash at the Short’s Pull Barn in Elk Rapids on Saturday. Learn more at paddleantrim.com/paddle-antrim-festival.

www.northernexpress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paddle Party#A Block Party
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Bellaire, MI
City
Elk Rapids, MI
NBC News

Ex-Algerian president Bouteflika, ousted amid protests, dies at 84

ALGIERS, Algeria — Former Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who fought for independence from France, reconciled his conflict-ravaged nation and was then ousted amid pro-democracy protests in 2019 after two decades in power, has died at age 84, state television announced Friday. The report on ENTV, citing a statement from the...
PROTESTS
The Hill

Court strikes down North Carolina voter ID law as racially biased

A panel of state judges in North Carolina struck down a voter ID law Friday, saying the law made it more difficult for Black voters to cast ballots. The judges said in their 211-page ruling that while the motivations behind the GOP-supported law were fueled largely by partisan considerations and not racial animus, the fact that they targeted Black voters still made the law discriminatory.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy