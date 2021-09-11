Chain o' Lakes Paddle Antrim Fest, Sept. 16-18

Celebrate the amazing waterways and communities of northern Michigan during the Paddle Antrim Festival, Sept. 16-18. The festival includes a two-day paddle event through the Chain of Lakes Water Trail. This choose-your-own adventure paddle provides the opportunity for you to paddle one or both days and decide how far to travel. There are exits strategically placed along the route so you can limit your trek to 7 miles, go all 42 miles — or call it good at many lengths between. Sept. 16 features the Kick-off Party in Ellsworth River Park. There will also be a Block Party in Bellaire's Richardi Park on Friday and the famed Final Bash at the Short’s Pull Barn in Elk Rapids on Saturday. Learn more at paddleantrim.com/paddle-antrim-festival.