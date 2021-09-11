CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Cleveland Browns Film Room: Blake Hance, Super Utility Man

By Sam Penix
BrownsDigest
BrownsDigest
 6 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Blake Hance has gone from not good enough for the NFL’s worst team to a valuable backup for one of its best.

The Cleveland Browns had the NFL’s best offensive line in 2020, and a main reason for that was the team’s excellent depth. The starters were great, but all except J.C. Tretter missed time, and so did super backup Chris Hubbard. During the playoffs, the Browns were down to the very end of their roster, with Michael Dunn, up from the practice squad, starting at left guard for Joel Bitonio. He played great, but got hurt in the fourth quarter, which led to Hance stepping in as the fifth-string guard. He also played left tackle against the Kansas City Chiefs after both Jedrick Wills Jr. and Kendall Lamm went down.

Undrafted in 2019, Hance spent time with the Buffalo Bills, Washington Redskins, and Jacksonville Jaguars before signing onto the New York Jets practice squad in September of 2020. The Browns were desperate enough to sign him to their active roster on January 2nd, 2021, eight days before their playoff game against the Steelers, and Hance was introducing himself to his teammates in the locker room before kickoff.

Hance of course wasn’t great at LT (though $104 million-dollar man Frank Clark generated zero pressures against him), but that versatility in an emergency situation was impressive, and it gave him at least a shot at earning a spot on the fully healthy 2021 roster. He’d have plenty of competition, but most of the players he would be competing with didn’t have playoff experience.

The Browns decided to keep 10 OL on their 53-man roster, but rookie James Hudson should not see the field as a rookie; his preseason play was not that of an NFL player right now, which isn’t too surprising. Backup center Nick Harris also shouldn’t be playing unless it’s in relief of Tretter; his size disadvantage makes him a poor option at guard.

So that leaves three backups; Hubbard, Dunn, and Hance. Dunn is a guard, but did take five snaps at center during the preseason. Hubbard can play tackle or guard, and Hance can apparently fill in at all five spots; we saw him at guard and left tackle last year, and he played 100 snaps at center during the preseason. He wasn’t perfect, as his awareness for the position is not there yet, but he also was forced to play between Colby Gossett and Javon Patterson, neither of which were overly impressive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RJ5CK_0bt60RRO00

Hance did snap the ball quite well which is a great sign, and his run blocking was solid. As the third-string center, things are definitely looking up for him. He is probably also the third-string tackle, as Hudson cannot be relied upon. He’s the fourth-string guard at both spots, and with the Browns keeping only three tight ends right now, maybe he’d also be fourth on the depth chart there if the team ever wishes to trot out a 14-personnel look.

He’s under cheap team control through at least 2022, so Hance will be providing quality versatile depth for this team for the foreseeable future. Ideally, he never sees the field, but if called upon, at any of the five spots, he’ll be more than capable.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Expected To Sign Veteran Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns are set at quarterback for this upcoming season, but it never hurts to add some depth at the most important position in the sport. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the Browns are expected to sign veteran quarterback Nick Mullens to their practice squad after their 53-man roster is set later today.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Odell Beckham News

Just last week, the Cleveland Browns waited until warm-ups before the team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs to make a decision on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The star wide receiver didn’t suit up for the game and watched from the sideline as the Browns fell to the Chiefs. Before Cleveland’s game against the Houston Texans, the Browns aren’t waiting that long.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#The Cleveland Browns#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Buffalo Bills#Washington Redskins#Steelers#Hubbard Dunn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo says Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. is 'the ultimate game wrecker'

The Kansas City Chiefs’ quest for a third consecutive Super Bowl appearance officially gets underway this Sunday. They’ll face a tough test in their Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. The rematch of last season’s divisional-round playoff classic will feature plenty of new faces on both teams. One key player who was missing in the Browns’ loss to Kansas City was star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who is slated to make his return on Sunday.
NFL
clesportstalk.com

Is the Cleveland Browns Defense Bad on Purpose?

On Sunday the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs clashed in a rematch of last season’s 2nd round playoff matchup. A matchup that ultimately led to a 22-17 heartbreaker with a questionable no-call on a clear helmet-to-helmet hit. This time around, the Browns came out with a vengeance and took...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
neosportsinsiders.com

Everything You Wanted To Know About The Cleveland Browns

Football is arguably the most popular sport in the United States (sorry baseball). The NFL is a professional football league consisting of 32 teams, divided into two conferences – the National Football Conference and the American Football Conference, each with 16 teams. The Cleveland Browns are part of the AFC.
NFL
FanSided

3 best Cleveland Browns practice squad signings in 2021

The Cleveland Browns continued signing players to their practice squad into Thursday and now we take a look back and rank their three best additions. On Tuesday, August 31, all NFL teams had to cut their rosters down to 53 players. This left many players up for grabs and the Cleveland Browns ended up losing a couple of their own guys including KhaDarel Hodge and Colby Gossett.
NFL
FanSided

Cleveland Browns 2021 season prediction post roster cut down

Now that the first 53-man roster is set, let’s see a week-by-week prediction of how the Cleveland Browns will fair throughout the 2021 season. After the long offseason, it is hard to believe that the NFL regular season is just over a week away, and your Cleveland Browns are considered serious contenders. There are certainly a few teams ahead of them, but in a league where anything can happen, fans have a reason to be excited.
NFL
Canton Repository

The 2021 Cleveland Browns schedule: Times, dates and results for the Browns

In 2021 can the Browns top a season in which important franchise boxes were checked off?. Winning record? Check. The Browns went 11-5. Playoff appearance? Check. And it included a win over the rival Pittsburgh Steelers. There are plenty of boxes left for the Browns in 2021. Winning the division...
NFL
247Sports

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 9/5: Deserts, Vacations, and All the Food

With Browns and other team writers aggressively getting a last little dollop of time off, the Newswire is, let’s say, a bit lackluster today. The good news is that this is the last Sunday we’ll have to be without NFL football for quite a few weeks. The unbelievable arrogance of...
NFL
Cleveland.com

What to expect from the Cleveland Browns offense in the 2021 campaign

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Browns are into slogans. They have a huge banner hanging outside their fieldhouse in Berea that reads “TEAM.” Another popular term you hear and see on T-shirts is “Work.” There’s also “No bark, all bite,” which Kevin Stefanski adopted last season. This year the slogan could...
NFL
FanSided

Kansas City Chiefs favored over Cleveland Browns for regular season opener

Unsurprisingly, the Kansas City Chiefs are favored over the Cleveland Browns as the two teams get set to start the regular season. The actual start of the 2021 NFL season is almost here. The Kansas City Chiefs are set to host the Cleveland Browns as the two teams will get their seasons started on Sunday. The two teams will meet at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and will get underway at 3:25 p.m.
NFL
FanSided

KC Chiefs vs. Browns: Key injuries to watch for Cleveland for Week 1

As the K.C. Chiefs prepare to host the Cleveland Browns for the season opening game, both teams are dealing with some injuries that could potentially impact the outcome of the game, depending on how things play out. For the Chiefs, Willie Gay Jr is dealing with a toe injury while...
NFL
FanSided

Cleveland Browns: 2021 record prediction crushes over/under

The Cleveland Browns are the preseason pick of many pundits in 2021–as they should be. With reigning Coach of the Yeaer Kevin Stefanski and and improved Baker Mayfield in the fold, there’s no reason to believe Cleveland can’t go further than the AFC Divisional Round. So, just how many victories...
NFL
FanSided

Cleveland Browns: 5 Players who will make or break 2021 season

The NFL is a team sport, but you have to have stars to be elite. The Cleveland Browns will be counting on these five guys to compete for a Super Bowl. The Cleveland Browns head into Week 1 as contenders for the first time in over 30 years. In year two, head coach Kevin Stefanski will look to take the next leap after winning the organization’s first playoff game since 1994 last year.
NFL
FanSided

Top 3 Cleveland Browns offensive storylines against the Kansas City Chiefs

Have you ever felt so excited, like legitimately excited, like you’re feeling today about the Cleveland Browns having a great season ahead? So pumped about the Browns opportunity to beat the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend and thinking, realistically that this “is” the year the Browns finally head to a Super Bowl.
NFL
BrownsDigest

BrownsDigest

Cleveland, OH
211
Followers
412
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT

BrownsDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Cleveland Browns

Comments / 0

Community Policy