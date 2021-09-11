CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Forever Wars

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince 9/11, the power of the U.S. military has been felt around the world in the name of rooting out terrorism. But at what cost? From Fallujah in Iraq to tiny villages in Afghanistan and Yemen, Reveal reporter Anjali Kamat talks to three journalists about how America’s so-called war on terror has shaped an entire generation.

glenarborsun.com

Far from home: a soldier remembers America’s “Forever War”

Beadleston poses with local children during his deployment to Iraq in early 2009, less than a year after serving in Afghanistan. If it had been a movie, the explosion would have come near the end. We’re taught to believe there’s a natural crescendo to stories. A predictable arc and a satisfying conclusion. And for some, the explosion did come at the very end.
lmu.edu

AFGHANISTAN: THE STORY OF THE FOREVER WAR, TOLD BY MEN WHO SERVED THERE

Disclaimer: To protect the privacy of the subjects of this article, the names of the interviewees have been changed. AIDAN SMITH-FAGAN WRITES — “It was a very atypical afternoon soccer game.” Will remembers the hushed tones in the voices of parents on the sidelines. It was unusually quiet and “parents weren’t really cheering.” The typical excitement around youth sports was nowhere to be seen. In fact, the game had almost been cancelled after the league organizers had learned that two planes had hit the Twin Towers in New York City.
The Uvalde Leader-News

America forever fearful?

Yesterday marked the 20th anniversary of a waking nightmare that forever altered our nation. Most of us over 40 remember watching our televisions in horror as a jetliner plunged into the South Tower of the World Trade Center, while the North Tower belched angry black smoke from an attack only 17 minutes earlier. The unfolding carnage – burned and bloodied survivors staggering into the streets of lower Manhattan, people jumping from the upper floors of the burning buildings into a sky filled with blasted paper parts and dust, followed by the two towers’ total collapse – is seared into our memories. We felt helpless and frightened. Who could have unleashed such a horrific act on a peaceful morning under the bluest of blue September skies?
The forgotten ‘forever war’: Biden boosts U.S. military footprint in Syria

President Biden has moved quickly to end America’s “forever wars” in the Middle East with one glaring exception: the counterterrorism mission in Syria, where a withdrawal does not appear to even be on the table and a high-stakes geopolitical standoff between Washington and Moscow has greatly complicated the U.S. calculus.
The War Horse

Point of Impact: An Untold Story of Escape From the Pentagon on 9/11 and the Forever Wars That Followed

Bobby Hogue woke up on his office floor covered in jet fuel. Thick black smoke consumed the room, dancing in a searing amber glow. Hogue’s head and ears pounded. His body throbbed with pain. As he pulled himself to his feet, the reality unfolding around him began to sink in. Through a crack in the floor, he could see a raging inferno on the deck below. He yelled out to his three office mates. All of them were injured, one so concussed he could barely move. Hogue stumbled to the only door in the office and pulled the handle with all of his strength. The explosion had wedged the door shut. They were trapped.
The New Yorker

Sunday Reading: Casualties of the Forever Wars

In 2012, Dexter Filkins published a prescient Reporter at Large about the state of affairs in Afghanistan and what we might expect when America withdrew its military from the country. Filkins describes the complex nature of the unremitting confrontations between the Afghan government, the militias fighting over specific territories, and the Taliban. As he spoke with a variety of Afghans, he heard a worrisome refrain. In the words of one Kabul local, “The Americans have failed to build a single sustainable institution here. All they have done is make a small group of people very rich. And now they are getting ready to go.”
wallstreetwindow.com

Have Forever Wars Become Forever Policy? w/ Karen J. Greenberg – Source – Parallax Views

On this edition of Parallax Views, has the post-911 Forever Wars created a slew of forever policies that’ll live with us long after American military incursions in Afghanistan and Iraq are decades behind us? That’s the case Karen J. Greenberg, of the Center on National Security at Fordham Law, joins us on this edition of Parallax Views to discuss that subject as outline in her recent TomDispatch piece “Will the Forever Wars Become Forever Policy?” and her new book Subtle Tools: The Dismantling of American Democracy from the War on Terror to Donald Trump. Karen argues that although we may be seeing some pivots in terms of policies put in place during the War on Terror, many of the policies of the Forever War years remain “on the table”. In this conversation we discuss the Department of Homeland Security, managed counter-terrorism handled multilaterally, the War on Terror and the U.S. as “police men of the world”, the Authorization for the Use of Military Force and the problem of its broadness, the opening of a Pandora’s Box through AUMFs, the Presidency of George W. Bush and overreach of power, the college generation’s relationship to the War on Terror and 9/11, U.S. torture programs and the unprecedented use of police powers in the post-9/11 world, domestic terror threats, whether or not the War on Terror has made us more safe and granted us a sense of security, the Guantanamo Bay pictures and their publication by the Pentagon, violations of norms and Constitutional principles during the War on Terror, militarization at home as well as abroad, climate change and globalization, and much, much more.
Deadline

Afghanistan Remembers 9/11 And The Casualties Of The Forever War

Editor’s note: In another special report for Deadline, veteran foreign affairs correspondent and Only Cry for the Living: Memos from Inside the ISIS Battlefield author Hollie McKay is back in Kabul to cover the nation’s return to Taliban rule, almost 20 years after American forces ejected the fundamentalist group from power. One in a series of Deadline stories tied to the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Gul lies on blood-stained sheets inside a small hospital for the war wounded in Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul, his grey face softening into a contorted smile as he stares down at the stump where both...
The New Yorker

The Forever Trial at Guantánamo

When President Joe Biden spoke, last month, about the need to end “forever wars,” he said, “I’m now the fourth American President to preside over war in Afghanistan—two Democrats and two Republicans. I will not pass this responsibility on to a fifth President.” But Biden is still presiding over a remnant of the war on terror, which might be called the forever trial. This is the prosecution of Khalid Sheikh Mohammed—the alleged mastermind of the attacks of September 11, 2001—and four other defendants, which reconvened at Guantánamo Bay last week for the first time since the pandemic began, and which has, for years, been a spectacular exercise in futility. K.S.M., as he’s known, and his co-defendants were apprehended more than eighteen years ago; the current proceedings against them formally opened in 2012, and have been stuck in pretrial hearings ever since. Jury selection is not yet in sight, let alone a verdict. The judge, Colonel Matthew McCall, is, depending on how you count, the fourth, seventh, or ninth to preside.
Register-Guard

Guest View: With the end of forever war, close the forever prison

I was a college student on 9/11. The ensuing “War on Terror,” anchored by the bombing and U.S. occupation of Afghanistan, has been with us ever since — virtually my entire adult life. President Biden was right to end the war in Afghanistan and follow through on a deal that...
