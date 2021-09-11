CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mastodon Share 'Pushing The Tides' Video

antiMUSIC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(hennemusic) Mastodon are streaming a video for "Pushing The Tides", the lead single from their newly-announced double album, "Hushed And Grim." Due October 29, the band recorded the project in their hometown of Atlanta, GA with producer David Bottrill (Tool, Rush, Muse, Peter Gabriel); the set features 15 songs, surveying sonic landscapes of rock, psychedelia, punk, metal, alternative, and prog while maintaining the group's strong musical identity.

