Mastodon Share 'Pushing The Tides' Video
(hennemusic) Mastodon are streaming a video for "Pushing The Tides", the lead single from their newly-announced double album, "Hushed And Grim." Due October 29, the band recorded the project in their hometown of Atlanta, GA with producer David Bottrill (Tool, Rush, Muse, Peter Gabriel); the set features 15 songs, surveying sonic landscapes of rock, psychedelia, punk, metal, alternative, and prog while maintaining the group's strong musical identity.www.antimusic.com
