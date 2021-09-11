Ghost Share Cover Of Metallica' 'Enter Sandman'
(hennemusic) Swedish rockers Ghost are streaming their version of the 1991 classic, "Enter Sandman", from the newly-released collection, "The Metallica Blacklist." The project features interpretations of songs from The Black Album from more than 50 artists spanning a vast range of genres, generations, cultures, continents and more; all profits from the project will be split evenly between Metallica's non-profit Foundation and 50+ charities chosen by the artists who play on the album.www.antimusic.com
