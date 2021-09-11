CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Ghost Share Cover Of Metallica' 'Enter Sandman'

antiMUSIC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(hennemusic) Swedish rockers Ghost are streaming their version of the 1991 classic, "Enter Sandman", from the newly-released collection, "The Metallica Blacklist." The project features interpretations of songs from The Black Album from more than 50 artists spanning a vast range of genres, generations, cultures, continents and more; all profits from the project will be split evenly between Metallica's non-profit Foundation and 50+ charities chosen by the artists who play on the album.

www.antimusic.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ultimate Classic Rock

Why ‘Becoming Led Zeppelin’ Left Jimmy Page Lost For Words

Jimmy Page said he was left speechless after attending the recent premiere of the first-ever official Led Zeppelin documentary. Becoming Led Zeppelin focuses on how the band formed and rose to fame, and surviving members Page, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones were careful to ensure that it focused on their musical endeavors rather than their personal lives.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

How Axl Rose’s Neighbor Inspired ‘Right Next Door to Hell’

Lest anybody think Guns N' Roses had gone soft in the four years since releasing their seminal debut, Appetite for Destruction, they kicked off their two-album Use Your Illusion set with the furious punk-metal ripper "Right Next Door to Hell," which found singer Axl Rose doing what he did best: settling scores in spectacularly petty fashion.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Queen Revisit 'Radio Ga Ga' For The Greatest

(hennemusic) Queen are revisiting their 1984 hit, "Radio Ga Ga", on the latest episode of the band's 50th anniversary video series The Greatest. Written by Roger Taylor, the tune was the lead single from the band's eleventh studio album, "The Works"; the global hit reached No. 1 in 19 countries.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
State
Massachusetts State
metalinsider.net

Metallica release Limited 30th Anniversary Box Set. Ghost, Corey Taylor covers revealed; Metallica & Miley Cyrus share collaboration

Metallica have released their Limited 30th Anniversary Remastered Box Set of the 1991 self-titled classic, The Black Album, today, and many a juicy tidbit has dropped surrounding this historic event. Let’s get down to it!. First, you have Metallica and Miley Cyrus performing “Nothing Else Matters” yesterday (9th) on the...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Video From Metallica's Howard Stern Show Appearance Goes Online

(hennemusic) Metallica launched a series of 30th anniversary reissues of their self-titled fifth album with an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, and the SiriusXM program is sharing video of the September 9 event, which took place the day before the project hit stores. The band joined Stern's New York-based...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ghost#Transgender#Swedish
Texas Monthly

TM Recommends: Listen to St. Vincent Covering Metallica

One of the tiny joys of this summer has been the steady trickle of new music from the absurd, overwhelming project called The Metallica Blacklist, a collection of songs from 53 artists all over the world, working in various genres, covering tracks from Metallica’s 1991 smash hit commonly known as The Black Album (although it’s technically untitled). There are still a number of recordings yet to come (in the next few weeks, we should get to hear Arlington-born country star Mickey Guyton take on “Nothing Else Matters”), but so far, one of my favorites is the industrial take on “Sad But True” by Dallas-raised St. Vincent.
MUSIC
MLive.com

‘Don’t Stop Believin’: Journey is back with a new lineup, music

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Journey’s members have a simple message for those who figured it was a band least likely to headline at Lollapalooza, a festival that’s long celebrated the current and cutting edge. Don’t stop believin’. The group, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee in 2017, indeed won...
MUSIC
crossroadstoday.com

An all-you-can eat Metallica buffet of ‘Black Album’ covers

Various Artists “The Metallica Blacklist” (Rhino/Blackened Recordings) Imagine a giant all-you-can-eat buffet, row after row of hot, steaming offerings. The thing is, there are only 12 items on the menu, like seven trays of meatballs each cooked by a different chef. That’s what you get with “The Metallica Blacklist,” a...
MUSIC
audacy.com

The 10 best covers from Metallica's 'Blacklist' collection

It’s finally here and it’s just as glorious as you hoped it would be. Listen to your favorite Rock music now on Audacy and celebrate 30 years of the Black Album with Audacy’s Cover Me Exclusive Station. Metallica is celebrating 30 years of their landmark self-titled album affectionately known as...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
wxerfm.com

Enter Canada: How Alessia Cara ended up on ‘The Metallica Blacklist’

To mark the 30th anniversary of Metallica‘s iconic 1991 release The Black Album, 53 different artists of various genres have recorded their versions of every track on the album for a massive project called The Metallica Blacklist. Among them is Alessia Cara, who says she was “honored” to have been invited to participate.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

Hear METALLICA's 'The Struggle Within' Covered by RODRIGO Y GABRIELA

To commemorate the 30th anniversary of METALLICA's self-titled album, the Grammy-winning, 16-times-platinum-certified LP is receiving its definitive re-release on September 10 via the band's own Blackened Recordings. Remastered for ultimate sound quality, The Black Album remaster will be available in multiple configurations including 180-gram double vinyl LP, standard CD and 3 CD expanded edition, digital, and limited-edition deluxe box set (containing the album remastered on 180-gram 2LP, a picture disc, three live LPs, 14 CDs (containing rough mixes, demos, interviews, live shows), 6 DVDs (containing outtakes, behind the scenes, official videos, live shows), a 120-page hardcover book, four tour laminates, three lithos, three guitar picks, a METALLICA lanyard, a folder with lyric sheets, and a download card).
MUSIC
theprp.com

Hear Ghost & Slipknot Frontman Corey Taylor’s New Metallica Covers

It’s a big day for Metallica fans with the deluxe box set of the band’s 1991 16x multi-platinum self-titled album (aka “The Black Album“) having officially arrived. Along with it comes the companion tribute album to it, “The Metallica Blacklist“. That extensive covers effort finds the proceeds from each track going towards a charity of the contributing artists choosing. While numerous songs from it were revealed in the months leading up to its release, some of the more metal friendly cuts, namely Ghost‘s take on “Enter Sandman” and Slipknot/Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor‘s take on “Holier Than Thou“, were kept for release itself.
ROCK MUSIC
riffmagazine.com

Interview: Mon Laferte on her second album of 2021, Metallica cover

Like most musicians, Mon Laferte is extremely eager to get back out on the road. “I’m going crazy,” the Chilean superstar said through a translator. “I’m dying to be back on stages. I want to live in airports. It’s been a long, long time. I miss the experience of being on a stage with a band. They’re my best friends.”
MUSIC
Revolver

Metallica, Mastodon and Spiritbox Appear on Covers of New Issue

One of the many things we here at Revolver love about metal is that, unlike a lot of music scenes, it has a deep sense of history. Metal isn't driven by trends or obsessed with what's "hot" right now. There's a respect for the past and an urge to stay connected to it. With that in mind, our new Fall 2021 Issue celebrates three generations of heaviness, in the form of cover stars Metallica, Mastodon and Spiritbox, three trailblazing bands that define the continuing evolution of metal across the decades.
ROCK MUSIC
NPR

Enter 'The Metallica Blacklist': St. Vincent And Jason Isbell On The Black Album

Metallica's "Enter Sandman" changed the landscape of rock music after the release of the band's self-titled record in 1991. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the iconic album, they are releasing The Metallica Blacklist: a compilation that features over 50 different artists covering songs from the record affectionately known as "The Black Album."
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell Shares 'Brighten' Title Track

(hennemusic) Alice In Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell is sharing a video for the title track to his forthcoming album, "Brighten." The track follows the lead single, "Atone", as the second preview to the album, which delivers eight new Cantrell originals and a cover of Elton John's 1971 "Madman Across The Water" track, "Goodbye."
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Mastodon Share 'Pushing The Tides' Video

(hennemusic) Mastodon are streaming a video for "Pushing The Tides", the lead single from their newly-announced double album, "Hushed And Grim." Due October 29, the band recorded the project in their hometown of Atlanta, GA with producer David Bottrill (Tool, Rush, Muse, Peter Gabriel); the set features 15 songs, surveying sonic landscapes of rock, psychedelia, punk, metal, alternative, and prog while maintaining the group's strong musical identity.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy