Singled Out: Roses & Revolutions' Lower Than Low

antiMUSIC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoses & Revolutions are gearing up to release their new EP, "Midnight Monsters", on October 15th and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the latest single "Lower Than Low". Here is the story:. "Lower Than Low" began with the simple question - "what do you do when...

antiMUSIC

Singled Out: Maeve Steele's Shimmer

Rising singer/songwriter Maeve Steele recently released her new single and video called "Shimmer" and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the track. Here is the story:. I wrote this song in the summer of 2020, shortly after graduating college and moving to LA. Along with the lockdown and uncertainty of a new phase of life came an overwhelming sense of staleness. Writing had always been a means of exploration of what I was feeling, and suddenly I was at a point where I just didn't have much to write about. Like so many others in need of inspiration, I turned to Joan Didion. I reread her essay "Why I Write," and something in it really resonated with me. She explains that, to her, writing does not have to be a vessel for some great discovery or transfer of knowledge, but instead it is an just be a means of communicating the images that "shimmer around the edges." We all experience the world, and we all experience it differently - writing is just one way to communicate it. That sentiment, along with the word shimmer itself, struck a chord with me. As simple as it sounds, Didion reminded me that I didn't have to write about how I was feeling, I could write about what I wanted to be feeling. Lyrically, this song came from that mindset.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Singled Out: Bokassa's Low (and Behold)

Bokassa released their long-awaited new album "Molotov Rocktail" this week and to celebrate we asked vocalist and guitarist Jorn Kaarstad to tell us about the song "Low (and Behold)". Here is the story:. That song has been around since around 2014 I think. Or at least some parts of it....
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Singled Out: Lynne Hanson's Hold My Breath

Lynne Hanson just released a new single and video called "Hold My Breath" and to celebrate we have asked her to tell us the story behind the song. Here is Lynne:. I was on tour with my band in Europe when the pandemic shut the world down in March 2020. It was a crazy 48 hours as we cancelled shows, rebooked flights, and raced home to Canada just as the borders closed to International travel. I remember turning to my guitar player Blair Michael Hogan as we boarded our connection to Ottawa and remarking we never had a chance to say a proper goodbye to our bass player. We got separated while deplaning, and she was flying on to Winnipeg. As we sat waiting to take off, I typed "I would have held on to you a little longer" in my phone, and expected we'd be laughing about it together in a month or two.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Singled Out: Pi Jacobs' Weed and Wine

Americana singer, songwriter and musician Pi Jacobs just released her new album "Live From Memphis" and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the song "Weed and Wine". Here is the story:. When I was three, we lived in the Baker Street commune in San Francisco, that was...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Whitesnake Go HD With 2021 Version of 'Too Many Tears' Video

(hennemusic) Whitesnake are streaming a 2021 HD Edit video version of "Too Many Tears", a track from the forthcoming expanded 25th anniversary reissue of their 1997 album, "Restless Heart." The tune was the lead single from the band's ninth studio record, which went on to reach the Top 10 in...
MUSIC
NME

The Rose’s Woosung announces new solo single, ‘Dimples’

Woosung, frontman of South Korean pop rock band The Rose, has announced his upcoming solo single ‘Dimples’. On Sunday (September 12), the Korean-American singer took to his Instagram to tease his forthcoming new song. The image features Woosung performing in a tunnel while wearing a shiny satin shift and leather pants.
WORLD
antiMUSIC

Charming Liars Cover Earth, Wind and Fire Classic 'September'

Charming Liars have shared their electric cover of the Earth, Wind & Fire classic "September", which they have released ahead of their new Sequence 2:The After" EP that will be hitting stores on October 8th. The band had this to say about covering the classic hit, "When we decide to...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Vampires Everywhere Premiere 'Death Of Me' Video

Vampires Everywhere have released a music video for their brand new single "Death Of Me", the latest track from their forthcoming new EP, "The Awakening". The new EP is set to hit stores on October 1st and the band will be kicking off a U.S. headline tour that night to celebrate. Michael Vampire had this to say, "The resurrection of Vampires Everywhere has officially begun! I am beyond excited to welcome our second single Death Of Me into the universe.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Mastodon Share 'Pushing The Tides' Video

(hennemusic) Mastodon are streaming a video for "Pushing The Tides", the lead single from their newly-announced double album, "Hushed And Grim." Due October 29, the band recorded the project in their hometown of Atlanta, GA with producer David Bottrill (Tool, Rush, Muse, Peter Gabriel); the set features 15 songs, surveying sonic landscapes of rock, psychedelia, punk, metal, alternative, and prog while maintaining the group's strong musical identity.
ATLANTA, GA
respect-mag.com

Max B Shares Two New Singles “Revolution” And “75 In The Can”

Iinfluential hip-hop artist Max B returns with the release of two new singles, “Revolution” and “75 in the Can.” CLICK HERE to listen to the tracks set to appear on the Harlem native’s upcoming new album Negro Spirituals. On “Revolution,” Max B Shares, “Shout out to Masar and DJ ELYES,...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Karma Kids Share New Song 'Falling'

Karma Kids have shared a stream of their new song "Falling." The track comes from the Indiana rocker's forthcoming album, "vibes. [part two]". The new record will be hitting stores on October 8th and is the companion to their recently released 'vibes.' which featured guest appearances by Kellin Quinn (Sleeping With Sirens) and Alexandria Edington (ex-Native World).
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Singled Out: Edge of Paradise's The Unknown

Edge of Paradise are releasing their new studio album "The Unknown" this week and to celebrate we asked frontwoman Margarita Monet to tell us about the title track. Here is the story:. It was a strange day, I was driving through an empty freeway in Los Angeles, a sight you...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Singled Out: Gleaming Spires' Life Out On A Lawn

The three albums from New Wave icons Gleaming Spires (Sparks' Leslie Bohem and David Kendrick) have been expanded for reissue by Omnivore Recordings and to celebrate their release this week we asked David and Les to tell us about their classic song "Life Out On The Lawn". Here is the story:
MUSIC
hypefresh.co

GeminiJynX Taps Brandon Rose & Jadakiss For “Flood The Town” Single

New York newcomer, GeminiJynX, enlists the Top 5 Dead or Live for a must-hear single. Gemini taps Brandon Rose and Jadakiss for the visual, titled “Flood The Town.” In the visual, the three stars run the town from their lavish lifestyle filled with pockets of cash, luxury properties, cars and planes. The perfect introduction to a worldwide audience.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Exodus Deliver 'Clickbait' Lyric Video

Thrash metal veterans Exodus have shared a lyric video for their new song "Clickbait". The track is the second single from their forthcoming studio album. The new record, the band's eleventh studio effort, will be entitled "Persona Non Grata" and is scheduled to be release by Nuclear Blast Records on November 19th.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

VRSTY Share 'Sick' New Video and Announce Album

NYC rockers VRSTY have premiered a music video for their brand new single "Sick". The track comes from their Spinefarm Records debut, "Welcome Home", which is set to hit stores on November 19th. Vocalist Joey Varela had this to say, "I must be cursed to repeat cycles because 'Sick,' much...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Bring Me The Horizon 'DiE4u' With New Single And Video

Bring Me The Horizon have released a music video for their brand new single "DiE4u", which is billed as "part of the second phase of the POST HUMAN EP campaign." The track was recorded during the pandemic lockdown while frontman Oli Sykes was stuck in Brazil and Jordan in the UK. The video was directed and shot by Oli in Kiev.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

The Tragically Hip Share Alternate Version Of 'Fiddler's Green'

(hennemusic) The Tragically Hip are sharing a previously-unreleased alternate version of "Fiddler's Green" as the first preview to a series of expanded 30th anniversary reissues of their 1991 album, "Road Apples." "We're humbled to present the Alternate Version of "Fiddler's Green"," says the band. "A haunting early take as recorded...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Singled Out: D.D. Verni & The Cadillac Band's Manhattan Baby

D.D. Verni & The Cadillac Band released their debut album "Let's Rattle" this week and to celebrate we asked the Overkill icon to tell us about the track "Manhattan Baby". Here is the story:. So this is the oldest song on the record. I wrote this 27 years ago when...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Singled Out: Lance Curtis' Land Of The Free

Up and coming country star Lance Curtis recently released his rockin' new single "Home Of The Free" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story:. "Land Of The Free" was inspired by the idea of taking all the '90s country hits I...
MUSIC

