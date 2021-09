HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — It was an emotional night for the racing community as Rodney Barse passed away unexpectedly just nights ago. It was, however, a great night for racing and we start in Hobby Stock Feature where the car of Tyler Schlumbohm takes the win. In the B-Mods its Brock Hess who gets home first over Camden Myers who came from 17th to finish 2nd.

HARTFORD, SD ・ 12 DAYS AGO