The Agonist Premiere 'Remnants In Time' Video

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Agonist have released a music video for their new single "Remnants In Time," which comes from their forthcoming EP, Days Before the World Wept". The new EP is set to be released on October 15th. Frontwoman Vicky Psarakis had this to say about the new single and video, "'Remnants in Time' is the first chapter in this story. It marks the final moments of a person's life and the journey that begins right after.

Person
Vicky Psarakis
