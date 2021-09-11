Stone Temple Pilots and Bush Cancel Tour Due To Covid
Bush have announced that they have officially canceled their upcoming coheadlining tour with Stone Temple Pilots due to "Covid-related circumstances". Bush shared the following to explain their decision to pull the plug on their live dates, "Due to unfortunate and unavoidable Covid-related circumstances, we will be unable to move forward with our planned Fall tour dates - including our festival appearances and our tour with Stone Temple Pilots.www.antimusic.com
