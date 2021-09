(Bloomberg) – Around the world, worker shortages are hitting supply chains and some employers have been forced to raise wages at double-digit rates. While the coronavirus pandemic has contributed to a labor shortage in many sectors of the economy, the impact is particularly severe on food and agriculture, which are among the least automated industries in the world. That threatens to push food prices even higher, which are already pressured by skyrocketing staples and transportation costs. In August, food prices rose 33% from the same month last year, according to an index compiled by FAO.

AGRICULTURE ・ 14 DAYS AGO