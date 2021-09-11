CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iron Maiden Top UK Chart With 'Senjutsu'

Cover picture for the article(hennemusic) Iron Maiden have debuted atop the UK Vinyl Chart with their new album, "Senjutsu." According to the Official Charts Company, the project enters the list at No. 1 and lands at No. 2 on the Top 100 Albums Chart behind Drake's "Certified Lover Boy" as the Canadian rapper won out by just 1,200 units while selling 46,000 copies of his latest release.

