Can Debtor avoid my lien if his Chapter 7 case is dismissed?

I was granted relief from the stay (Ch. 7) to record my judgment from civil court (I didn't get notice). I recorded it while the case was ongoing. The court specifically stated I could record it. Because of other shenanigans by Debtor the court issued an OSC to show why case should not be dismissed with a permanent ban. Hearing upcoming. Debtor's atty. has just offered me about 1/7 of what is owed. Says I should take it because a motion to avoid the lien is a slam dunk (homestead exemption + mtg. = lots more than market value of home). My question is, if the case is dismissed because of Debtor's "scheme, etc." does the lien-avoidance statute of bankruptcy law still allow Debtor to file a motion to avoid the lien? And win?