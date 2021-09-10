CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can Debtor avoid my lien if his Chapter 7 case is dismissed?

I was granted relief from the stay (Ch. 7) to record my judgment from civil court (I didn't get notice). I recorded it while the case was ongoing. The court specifically stated I could record it. Because of other shenanigans by Debtor the court issued an OSC to show why case should not be dismissed with a permanent ban. Hearing upcoming. Debtor's atty. has just offered me about 1/7 of what is owed. Says I should take it because a motion to avoid the lien is a slam dunk (homestead exemption + mtg. = lots more than market value of home). My question is, if the case is dismissed because of Debtor's "scheme, etc." does the lien-avoidance statute of bankruptcy law still allow Debtor to file a motion to avoid the lien? And win?

Telemarketing Case Against Fisher Investments Dismissed

The plaintiff in a proposed class action challenging telemarketing practices at billionaire Ken Fisher’s registered investment advisory firm has dropped his claim against the $188 billion-AUM Camas, Washington-based RIA. North Carolina resident Mark Bryant and defendant Fisher Investments agreed to a dismissal with prejudice of Bryant’s claims, with each party...
Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You See Another Relief Payment Soon?

(CBS Detroit) — The pandemic continues a year and a half after COVID first shut down the economy in March of 2020. The Delta is variant driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. President Biden is instituting stronger efforts to encourage vaccines, as the rise in cases threatens to slow the improving economy. Meanwhile, significant recovery has yet to reach some segments of the population. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended on Labor Day. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check could help those who are still wondering how to make ends meet. A few places have recognized that need for additional help and stepped up with additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) provide another stimulus check in 2021?
Maricopa County, Senate reach agreement to end subpoena fight over routers

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors reached an agreement with the Senate over subpoenas issued for routers and digital logs, heading off a fight in the Arizona Supreme Court that could have potentially cost the county hundreds of millions of dollars. The agreement reached Friday will allow the county to keep its routers out of […] The post Maricopa County, Senate reach agreement to end subpoena fight over routers appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Man on death row for nearly 40 years ruled ineligible for execution

A man who has spent nearly 40 years on Nevada’s death row is ineligible for capital punishment and should be granted a new penalty hearing, the state’s high court has ruled. Samuel Howard, 73, was given the death penalty in 1983 after he was convicted of robbing Las Vegas dentist...
Update on the Fourth Stimulus Check: Direct Payments Benefited Millions; Will More Funds Be Available?

Update on the Fourth Stimulus Check: Direct Payments Benefited Millions; Will More Funds Be Available?. It’s no secret that Americans thought the Economic Impact Payments, also known as stimulus checks, that were distributed during the COVID-19 Pandemic benefited them greatly, but now the true extent of the checks’ impact on improving lives, in addition to other benefits, is being revealed—increasing calls for more money to be sent out as a result.
Anti-vaxxers will have to pay up if they want to reject public health guidance

Like many Americans, I have grown tired of anti-vaxxer bravado. Suddenly, the people who bragged they’d reject Covid-19 vaccines at all costs — and in the name of so-called liberty — are now beside themselves because they can’t eat indoors at their favorite salad bar unvaccinated. Evidently, the revolution is prepared for many things, but eating stale croutons on a park bench is a bridge too far.
Cyber Ninjas, flouting court order, refuse to turn over public records to the Senate

Cyber Ninjas won’t hand over all of the documents that Senate President Karen Fann requested from the review it conducted of the 2020 election in Maricopa County, despite an order by the Arizona Court of Appeals that all such records be made public. Attorney Jack Wilenchik, who represents the Florida-based company that led the election […] The post Cyber Ninjas, flouting court order, refuse to turn over public records to the Senate appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Arizona Supreme Court Rules Against The Arizona Senate Trying To Keep Cyber Ninja GQP Sham ‘Fraudit’ Records Secret From The Public

Arizona Supreme Court Rules Against The Arizona Senate Trying To Keep Cyber Ninja GQP Sham ‘Fraudit’ Records Secret From The Public. Maybe now we will finally get “the most transparent audit in history” that Senate President Karen Fann falsely promised us at the beginning of the Arizona Senate’s GQP sham “fraudit.” Yeah, right.
Pennsylvania Democrats Sue Over GOP Election ‘Investigation’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats in Pennsylvania’s state Senate sued Friday evening in a state court to block a Republican-approved subpoena seeking voter information and to put a stop to what Republicans call a “forensic investigation” of last year’s presidential election. Democrats had said they would sue within days after the Republican-controlled Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee voted Wednesday to issue a subpoena. The subpoena seeks detailed state election records, including communication with counties and the names of who voted in last year’s presidential election, their birth date, address, driver’s license number and the last four digits of their Social Security number. The subpoena is...
Idaho leaders detail legal issues with federal vaccine mandate, threaten Biden with legal action

Governor Brad Little, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, Senate President Pro Tempore Chuck Winder and House Speaker Scott Bedke sent a letter to President Joe Biden Friday detailing the flaws with the President’s federal vaccine mandate on private business and threatened legal action if he does not rescind the directive. The post Idaho leaders detail legal issues with federal vaccine mandate, threaten Biden with legal action appeared first on Local News 8.
Federal judge blocks Biden administration's use of Title 42 policy

A federal judge on Thursday blocked the Biden administration from enforcing a public health order that fast-tracked deportations of migrant families at the southern border. Why it matters: President Biden has faced significant backlash for retaining the Trump-era policy, which was implemented as a COVID containment measure. The expulsions deny adult migrants and families the chance for asylum.
Minnesota Supreme Court Rules Pardon Votes Must Be Unanimous

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO/AP) — The Minnesota Supreme Court has ruled that unanimous votes are required for the state Board of Pardons to grant clemency. Justices overruled a lower court that had declared the 124-year-old standard to be unconstitutional. The order means that the three board members all must agree to grant a pardon. Amreya Shefa sued after she was denied a pardon in 2020 on a 2-1 vote in the killing of her husband, whom she accused of repeated sexual abuse. Her attorney says she’s likely to be deported to Ethiopia, where she fears her husband’s relatives will kill her. Gov. Tim...
