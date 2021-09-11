CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

See the 20 Most Influential Celebrity Style Moments That Shaped American Fashion

By The Hollywood Reporter
imdb.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember that moment in The Devil Wears Prada, when Miranda Priestly reminds Andy that her sweater isn't just any old blue, it's actually cerulean? Well, this is one of those moments. Currently, tiny sunglasses and low-rise jeans are making their comeback, with fashionistas like Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber sporting this trend. And though it may seem like these styles just happen to be returning by coincidence, that's not the case at all. In fact, over the years, artists like Aaliyah, Cher and even Gwen Stefani popularized the same accessories and looks that are reemerging in the fashion world around us. Of course, celebrities continue to put their...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
wonderwall.com

Megan Fox's wildest fashion and beauty moments

Call it a comeback! After years away from the limelight, Megan Fox reemerged with a vengeance in early 2020 with a slew of new projects, a hot new boyfriend and a brand new wardrobe worthy of this new chapter in her life and career. The "Transformers" alum rarely plays it safe these days: Whether she's embracing bold colors and cuts, sporting body-baring looks or coordinating ensembles with beau Machine Gun Kelly, there's A LOT to appreciate for Megan stans and causal observers alike. Wonderwall.com rounded up all the recent fashion and beauty moments that made us do a double-take, starting with this loud getup… The mother of three rocked head-to-toe Alexander Wang during an outing in Los Angeles's Brentwood neighborhood on Aug. 29, 2021. The actress wore loose-fitting jeans and a matching denim jacket over a neon green swimsuit and completed her look with a matching bag.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

VMAs 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See the Stars’ Style

Back and better than ever! The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards has finally arrived and it’s taking place tonight, September 12. Unlike last year’s socially distanced event, the award show’s back at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, with a live audience, no less! With the 38th annual ceremony’s return to a single venue, celebs are going extra all out with their glitz and glam.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaliyah
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Bella Hadid
Person
Cher
Person
Gwen Stefani
Hollywood Life

Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Rocks Crop Halter Top In Swarovski Campaign Photo

Model behavior! Lourdes Leon rocks a green crop halter top and jewelry in a new campaign for Swarovski. Lourdes Leon is the new face of Swarovski! The model, 24, and daughter of Madonna stars in a shoot for the jewelry company’s upcoming Collection II campaign, which seeks to “serve as a platform for representation of people from all cultures and orientations.” See the photo HERE.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Looking Back at Beyoncé’s Best Fashion Moments

Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé, who has become one of the biggest influencers in entertainment and fashion, turns 40 today.  Since rising to prominence with Destiny’s Child in 1996, Beyoncé has witnessed immense success and fame from her lucrative music and acting career, as well as fashion endeavors such as Ivy Park. More from WWDLooking Back at Beyoncé's Best Fashion MomentsPhotos from the 2021 Venice Film Festival Red CarpetA Look Back at Zendaya's Best Fashion Moments The award-winning singer got her start in fashion when she and her mother Tina Knowles created a fashion line called House of Deréon together...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Celebrities at New York Fashion Week Spring 2022: See the Photos

Click here to read the full article. Celebrities have returned to New York Fashion Week like they never left. So far, fashion week has witnessed A-list celebrities attend some of the biggest parties and shows in New York. Names like Emily Ratajkowski, Gigi Hadid and Kylie Jenner have stepped onto the scenes, with the former two returning for the first time since giving birth, while Jenner is pregnant with her second child with Travis Scott.More from WWDPrivate Policy RTW Spring 2022Victor Glemaud RTW Spring 2022Front Row at Tory Burch RTW Spring 2022 The Bulgari B.zero1 party at the Standard Hotel featured faces...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Fashion#Celebrity Style#Sunglasses
Footwear News

Sofia Vergara Has a Princess Moment in Sparkly Gown and Metallic Platforms for America’s Got Talent Finale

Sofia Vergara looked straight from a fairytale for the “America’s Got Talent” finale at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.. While hitting the red carpet on Wednesday night, the “Modern Family” actress stepped out in a gown by Berta NYC. Crafted from nude tulle and sparkly silver sequins, the strapless number featured a sweetheart neckline and midi-length skirt. Vergara and stylist Rhonda Spies elevated her look’s glamour with a sparkly bangle, rings and drop earrings from Xivkarats, Dena Kemp and Beladora Jewelry. Her ensemble was complete with classic red lipstick. For footwear, Vergara chose a pair of platform heels. The metallic gold...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HOLAUSA

The Best Celebrity Style Looks at NYFW

New York Fashion Week kicked off Wednesday, Sept. 8 and the celebrities are eager to attend the shows front row while showing off their most stylish looks. So far, in attendance are Katie Holmes , Alicia Silverstone and more. Keep scrolling to see which celebrities showed up and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
dbknews.com

Mask fashion: Stay safe in style

When the University of Maryland announced masks would be required in classes, students had a myriad of reactions. While there were many students who were annoyed at the idea of wearing a mask, there were other students who had the important thought of “how am I going to make my mask match my outfit?”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Allure

The Most Magnificent Manicure Moments at New York Fashion Week Spring 2022

New York Fashion Week always gathers the most fabulous and finest designers for a week of runway shows and presentations, but this year stands out from the rest. Last year, many Fashion Week events were either held virtually or canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning A-listers and editors alike were watching most of the shows without having to leave their homes. As the world reemerges from a nearly 18-month period of self-isolation, fashion designers are welcoming back the resurgence of normality (well, kind of normal) with a runway show or presentation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
younghollywood.com

The Best Fashion Moments From The Harry Styles Love On Tour (So Far)!

( © Anthony Pham/via Getty Images) In a return to post-COVID normalcy, previously scheduled concerts, shows, and events are picking back up -- one of the most anticipated being Harry Styles's Love On Tour. Although the over-a-year-long wait for fans was agonizing, the postponement gave everyone extra time to craft some of the best concert outfits we’ve ever seen. Forget the Met Gala -- Harry Styles’s concerts are a whole fashion event in their own right. The second go-around for the U.S. leg of the tour has officially kicked off in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand, where we’ve seen the beginning of some of the most amazing looks Harries are giving for HSLOT.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
mymodernmet.com

Met Gala 2021: See How Celebrities Showed off Their Style on Fashion’s Biggest Night Out

The annual Met Gala in New York City is a chance for celebrities to get all dressed up and show off their extravagant ensembles on the red carpet. Due to the pandemic, “fashion’s biggest night out” was canceled in 2020 and became more of a DIY at-home celebration for fashion fans. But this year, the much-anticipated, invite-only event was back and glitzier than ever. The fundraising fête marked the opening of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s exhibition, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. Supermodels, actors, singers, athletes, and other notable folks were invited to interpret the night’s formal dress code, “American Independence,” and they didn’t disappoint.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
younghollywood.com

4 Times Hailey & Justin Bieber Were Our Summer Fashion Inspo!

(Hailey Bieber/Instagram/@haileybieber) I think it can be said that we all know about Justin and Hailey Bieber, AKA “Jailey”, the celeb couple who unapologetically takes over our Instagram feeds and magazine headlines. Whether strutting at a red carpet event, working late in the studio, off galivanting around some beautiful vacation destination, or just out and about in L.A., this couple is always sure to be doing things fashionably. Especially after the past year we’ve had, the pair has come out hotter than ever this Summer. Take a look at a few of their best fashion moments from the past few months!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Victoria Beckham Shows Us How to Style Jeans With Bold Red Pumps

Leave it to Victoria Beckham to make a casual outfit look posh. The fashion designer posed for a mirror selfie at home, posting on Instagram Wednesday wearing an oversized gray sweatshirt. However, the understated garment was instantly elevated when tucked into cuffed high-waisted blue jeans — of Beckham’s own design, of course — and cinched with a wide black belt. “Studio uniform! A gray sweatshirt and the Victoria jean,” Beckham captioned the post. Her look was complete with a large black Chanel flap bag. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) The Spice Girl elevated her...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy