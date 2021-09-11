‘Lucifer’ Goes to Family Therapy, Plus Who’s Conducting a Secret Investigation?
[Warning: The below contains Major spoilers for Lucifer Season 6 Episode 5 “The Murder of Lucifer Morningstar.”] Well, Dr. Linda Martin (Rachael Harris) was looking for a challenge after having God (Dennis Haysbert) on her couch, and she gets one as Lucifer‘s final season continues: future child angst faced by present-day parents. And she’s not the only one taking her job to the next level in “The Murder of Lucifer Morningstar” because Chloe Decker (Lauren German) decides it’s time to put her detective hat on once again to solve a mystery: the title of the episode. Plus, Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt) and Eve (Inbar Lavi) are planning their wedding — and honeymoon (that’s where the spikes and moat will come in), and forensic scientist Ella Lopez (Aimee Garcia), the only one in the dark about the truth about her friends, may know more than anyone could even guess. History Won’t Repeat Itself Following Rory (Brianna Hildebrand) calling her “Mom,www.imdb.com
Comments / 0