Two K Farms Apple Pie Cider

As the saying goes, “An apple a day keeps the doctor away,” and this fall we’re embracing that mantra by sampling hard ciders from local purveyors. The Cider Farm team is responsible for every step of the cider-making process, including growing all the apples themselves at an organic orchard in Mineral Point. Husband-and-wife duo John Biondi and Deirdre Birmingham (she runs the orchard) started making cider commercially in 2015, but started planting trees in the orchard years before that in 2006. Most of the apples are English and French cider varieties. Biondi says the apples are not made for eating but are “cultivated strictly for the making of alcoholic beverages.” The Cider Farm has the largest collection of organically grown true cider apples in America, and they make the ciders more wine-like and dry as opposed to sweet. While the orchard is in Mineral Point, The Cider Farm serves its ciders at a tasting room in the same building as Brennan’s Cellars. The business offers special release flavors that are among its most popular, so joining its Cider Club is a great way to snag a bottle of limited-time-only offerings. Of the year-round flavors, Biondi says the Classic Dry — a blend of five English cider apples — and Cyser are the most popular. 8216 Watts Road, 217-6217, theciderfarm.com.

MINERAL POINT, WI ・ 8 DAYS AGO