Two K Farms Apple Pie Cider

By Anna Faller
northernexpress.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt Two K Farms Cidery and Winery, apples are the name of the game. Nestled snugly along northbound M-22, this Suttons Bay sippery is changing the face of estate-grown fruit — and from #farmtoglass, it shows. The cider house is owned by “K and K” brothers, George and Max Koskela, who purchased the 80-acre spread in 2010. Since then, they’ve set their nose to the stone-fruit grindstone and, as of this autumn, they’re adding yet another divine drink to their legion: Two K Farms Apple Pie Cider. Set for release Sept. 22, this puckery-pour blends apple acidity with a full-on bouquet of semi-sweet baking spices — think cinnamon, clove, and savory pie crust. The result? A delightfully nostalgic dram that pairs perfectly with sweater weather. And at $14.99 per six-pack, it might even be better than Mom used to make. Find Two K Cidery and Winery at 3872 SW Bay Shore Dr., Suttons Bay, (231) 866-4265, www.twokfarm.com.

