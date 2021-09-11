OKC Thunder Prospect Evaluation: Ranking The Roster

With the 2021-22 season just over a month away, training camp is set to take place in the coming weeks as the Oklahoma City Thunder look to trim down their roster to 15 full-time players along with their pair of two-way prospects. With that in mind, the Inside the Thunder team has been ranking each player on the current roster based on how they grade as a prospect.

These grades were given relative to how each prospect ranks amongst their peers on the OKC roster and how they project to develop over the next few years. With an extremely young team full of talent, there's quite a few players who have the opportunity to become excellent NBA players.

Whether these prospects end up being stars or simply role players off the bench, the Thunder will need a good balance when the time comes to make a playoff push again in a few years.