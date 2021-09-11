CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

OKC Thunder Prospect Evaluation: Ranking The Roster

By Nick Crain
Inside The Thunder
Inside The Thunder
 6 days ago

With the 2021-22 season just over a month away, training camp is set to take place in the coming weeks as the Oklahoma City Thunder look to trim down their roster to 15 full-time players along with their pair of two-way prospects. With that in mind, the Inside the Thunder team has been ranking each player on the current roster based on how they grade as a prospect.

These grades were given relative to how each prospect ranks amongst their peers on the OKC roster and how they project to develop over the next few years. With an extremely young team full of talent, there's quite a few players who have the opportunity to become excellent NBA players.

Whether these prospects end up being stars or simply role players off the bench, the Thunder will need a good balance when the time comes to make a playoff push again in a few years.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

OKC Thunder: How OKC can avoid the rookie wall

The OKC Thunder season is right around the corner, and no that is not just an expression. The annual media day season kick-off is just two weeks away, marking the start of training camps, the Preseason is in under a month and on October 19th the league will be back in action playing regular-season games.
NBA
FanSided

OKC Thunder: Reacting to each Thunder players NBA 2k22 rating

The OKC Thunder season is almost here. Along with things like NBA Media Days, training camps opening up, the preseason just a few weeks away, the release of the popular NBA 2K video game signals the end of the offseason is near. Well, today is the day, 2K day! The...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Okc Thunder#Nba Players
FanSided

NBA 2K Simulation: OKC Thunder win draft lottery, finish worst in west

The NBA season is right around the corner and we have our hands on the brand new NBA 2k game in the series, NBA 2K22 dropped on Friday, September 10th and we have already reacted to the game’s ratings of the OKC Thunder roster this season. Now? Let’s simulate an entire season including the 2022 NBA Draft and NBA Lottery.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Full OKC Thunder 2021 preseason schedule

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s preseason schedule has been announced. The Thunder will play four games, two scheduled to take place at Paycom Center and one at BOK Center. Oklahoma City also will get one nationally televised preseason game: The away game against the reigning NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks will be broadcast on ESPN.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Raiders Reportedly Make Surprising Cut On Monday

We’re just days away from the start of the 2021 NFL season but teams are still tweaking their rosters a but. For the Las Vegas Raiders, those tweaks have led to a surprise cut on Monday. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Raiders waiving second-year linebacker Tanner Muse. And...
NFL
Popculture

Former NBA All-Star and Slam Dunk Champion Battling COVID-19 in ICU

A former NBA All-Star has a request for his fans. Cedric Ceballos went to social media on Tuesday to reveal he is battling COVID-19 in the intensive care unit (ICU) at a hospital. He posted a photo that shows him wearing an oxygen mask. "On my 10th day in ICU,...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Nets’ James Harden sends strong warning to LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, rest of NBA

James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets had a frustrating 2020-21 NBA season. They were the preseason favorites to represent the Eastern Conference in the 2021 NBA Finals but got tripped up by Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round of the playoffs. The reality of which was a bitter pill to swallow for the Nets, considering that they likely would have defeated the Atlanta Hawks in the conference finals. Brooklyn must have also been the favorites in the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns, who took down LeBron James and the Lakers in the opening round of the postseason.
NBA
AllClippers

Report: Rockets Taking Offers From Clippers For John Wall

It was announced on Tuesday morning by The Atheltic's Shams Charania that the Houston Rockets and John Wall will work towards finding him a new team to play for this season. Because Wall is still owed $91.7M over the next two years, the two sides have no plans to work towards a buyout, meaning a trade would be their only option.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Ben Simmons wanted Doc Rivers to apologize

The tension between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers appeared to reach a point of no return immediately after the team was eliminated from the playoffs. Doc Rivers contributed to that, and it sounds like Simmons may have expected the coach to face internal consequences. After the Sixers lost Game...
NBA
chatsports.com

Rajon Rondo says that Frank Vogel, LeBron James and Anthony Davis were key in recruiting him back to Lakers

While Rajon Rondo’s on-court impact on the Lakers wavered during his first tenure in Los Angeles, his off-court impact never did. Possessing one of the highest basketball IQs in the league, tales of Rondo’s intelligence have been shared even pre-dating his arrival in Los Angeles, ranging from diagnosing and calling out plays from opponents to memorable film sessions.
NBA
International Business Times

NBA Rumors: Lakers Give Veteran Big Man Some Chance After Marc Gasol Exit

The Los Angeles Lakers traded Marc Gasol to the Memphis Grizzlies in what hardly surprised many. However, it remains that they still do have open roster spots, and taking in another big man would make sense. It appears that is the case with reports from The Athletic, stating that Kenneth...
NBA
Inside The Thunder

Inside The Thunder

Oklahoma City, OK
62
Followers
473
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Thunder is a FanNation channel covering the Oklahoma City Thunder

 https://www.si.com/nba/thunder

Comments / 0

Community Policy