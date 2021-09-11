CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weatherford, TX

PUBLIC NOTICE On September 2...

Weatherford Democrat
 7 days ago

On September 22, 2021, commencing at 9:00 o'clock a.m., the Building and Standards Commission for the City of Weatherford, Texas, in a duly called meeting of the Commission in the Council Chambers of the Municipal Complex, 303 Palo Pinto Street, Weatherford, Texas, will hear, consider and may take action in a public hearing upon the City of Weatherford's Application for Order of Repair, Removal or Demolition in the following case:

marketplace.weatherforddemocrat.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
Weatherford, TX
City
Brock, TX
Weatherford, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Notice#The City Commission
NBC News

Ex-Algerian president Bouteflika, ousted amid protests, dies at 84

ALGIERS, Algeria — Former Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who fought for independence from France, reconciled his conflict-ravaged nation and was then ousted amid pro-democracy protests in 2019 after two decades in power, has died at age 84, state television announced Friday. The report on ENTV, citing a statement from the...
PROTESTS
The Hill

Court strikes down North Carolina voter ID law as racially biased

A panel of state judges in North Carolina struck down a voter ID law Friday, saying the law made it more difficult for Black voters to cast ballots. The judges said in their 211-page ruling that while the motivations behind the GOP-supported law were fueled largely by partisan considerations and not racial animus, the fact that they targeted Black voters still made the law discriminatory.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy