NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING C...

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST ESTATE OF. Administration of the estate of CHESTER MAURICE HOWARD, deceased, has been commenced by the issuance of original letters of testamentary to the undersigned on August 25, 2021, by the Probate Court of Parker County, Texas, acting in Cause No. 21P292, Styled “In Re: Estate of CHESTER MAURICE HOWARD, Deceased, In the County Court of Parker County, Texas”, in which court the matter is pending.