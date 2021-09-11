Cliburn gets 1,800th win as Blue Crabs down York 7-1

(Waldorf, MD, September 10, 2021) The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs swept the York Revolution in Friday night’s doubleheader, giving the Crabs’ Manager, Stan Cliburn, his 1,799th and 1,800th career professional-managerial wins. In game one, Southern Maryland won handily, crushing the Revs by a score of 13-2. Game two was won in a similarly dominant fashion, defeating York 7-1.

Stan Cliburn has time and time again established himself as one of the top minds in baseball since he was drafted by the Angels in the 5th Round of the 1974 MLB Draft. Cliburn played with Joe Maddon in the minors before beating out the World Series champ.

At the beginning of his 14-year playing career, Stan made his MLB debut in 1980. Cliburn, now in his 29th season as a professional manager, collected his 1,500th win in 2015, his first year with Southern Maryland. That same season he led the squad to a 42-28 first-half record, a mark tied for the best in franchise history while taking the team to one of two ALPB Championship Series appearances in Blue Crabs history. In 2019, Stan picked up his 1,700th win, and now, in his next season, 2021, he picked up his 1,800th victory. The skipper can look back at marvelous career with only more wins to come. Cliburn has led his teams to seven league championships, while winning four titles as a manager including multiple titles at the Triple-A level with the Rochester Red Wings (MIN), and will look to lead his team to the promised land yet again this season.

To get his 1,799th victory, Cliburn sent Josh Roeder (W, 1-0) to the mound for his best outing since joining Southern Maryland. The righty held a 5.14 ERA going into the night but ended the contest with a 3.86 ERA after giving up two runs in a complete-game showing. The crafty starter struck out seven York batters in the process.

On the offensive, everybody in the Blue Crabs lineup scored at least once with the exception of designated hitter Cesar Trejo. Right fielder David Harris was unstoppable, going 3-3 with an RBI and a walk. Southern Maryland produced two three-run home runs from third baseman Josh McAdams and shortstop Michael Baca. All thirteen runs came in the first four innings, with all the runs being scored off of Revolution starting pitcher, Jhoendri Herrera (L, 2-3).

It was more of the same in game two from the Blue Crabs. Southern Maryland’s starting pitcher, Kolton Mahoney (W, 7-4) set the tone by working six innings, letting up one run, and punching out seven. York’s starting pitcher Jake Welch (L, 1-6) struggled in the early going, walking seven and allowing six runs in four innings.

Southern Maryland’s Zach Collier led the bats in game two, going 2-3, including a souring two-run home run over the right-field wall. In his first game with the Crabs, Jordan Howard put himself into the home run category as well with a two-run bomb in the second inning. Seven runs, seven hits, and seven walks were the final stat line against York’s pitching staff.

Southern Maryland exits the night with a milestone, historic win for their Manager, Stan Cliburn, a tie for first place in the Atlantic League North Division, and a season 14-6 record against the Revs. The Blue Crabs will look to Blake Bivens in game three on Saturday evening, in an attempt to secure a series win.