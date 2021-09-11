CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles County, MD

Charles Co. transportation staff continues to address bus issues, work through staff shortages

By Charles County Public Schools
 6 days ago
Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) provides bus transportation to more than 24,000 students in Charles County. As the second week of in-person learning comes to a close today, CCPS is still working through bus issues as a result of driver shortages and later than usual student enrollments.

Transportation staff is working through help desk tickets submitted by parents. Tickets continue to range from bus stop requests and stop changes, to complaints about delayed bus arrivals. Bus routes for the majority of students have been consistent this week, but delayed buses and late arrivals will continue for the foreseeable future.

Daily, transportation staff who oversee and address help tickets are being pulled to cover bus routes for students. This is causing a significant delay in ticket response. CCPS continues to work with its 26 bus contractors to ensure routes are covered by drivers and to cover routes of any drivers not able to report for the day. CCPS does not have adequate substitute bus drivers. This contributes to inconsistent arrival times and could lead to service interruptions in the future.

Additionally, there are days when an assigned bus number may be covered by a different numbered bus. CCPS provides this information on the transportation website here, as well as on Twitter @CCPSBUSES or https://twitter.com/ccpsbuses.

Schools also share late bus service changes with parents through email and text message notifications. Parents can opt-in to receive CCPS text messages by texting Y or YES to 67587. The text notification system used by CCPS connects to Synergy.

