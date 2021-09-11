Park officials warn hot weather not good for pets

UTICA – Starved Rock and Matthiessen State Park officials are warning visitors over the next few days that hot weather is not kind to dogs. They ask that you refrain from bringing pets to the park, as weather is expected to reach into the 90’s through Monday. The park has had many incidents in the past where dogs have fallen ill or worse due to heat sickness. They also advise those visiting who take to the trails to take precautions themselves, as there is no water out on the trails. Hiking earlier in the morning is recommended when the park trails open at 7 AM and staying off of the trails during the heat of the day between noon and 3 PM The park trails close at sunset which falls at 7 PM.