Illinois State

Sports fans raise millions for Illinois schools

classichits106.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Sports Team License Plates have raised millions for Illinois Public Schools. Secretary of State Jesse White announced last week that over 71,000 plates raised for $13 million statewide. Each plate sale and renewal raises $25 for the Professional Sports Teams Education Fund and is earmarked for the Common School Fund. The program began in 2002, with the most popular being the White Sox, followed by the Blackhawks and the Cubs. St. Louis Cardinals Illinois license plates purchases have already surpassed the number of St. Louis Cardinals specialty plates sold in the state of Missouri. There are 1,214 St. Louis Cardinal license plates registered in the state of Missouri, according to the Missouri Department of Revenue compared to 3,555 in Illinois.

